Camacho keeps streak in MRA

MJ Camacho, right, and Mari Alvarez are in a tight race during the Marianas Racing Association Practice Heat Series 5 held last month at the Marianas Motocross Park. (Joseph Chin)

MJ Camacho wrapped up the Marianas Racing Association Practice Heat Series with his win streak intact after ruling anew the Minis 1 and 2 race last Sunday at the Marianas Motocross Park in Marpi.

The 13-year-old Camacho won the seventh and last practice heat that MRA hosted before proceeding with the 2021 Points Race Season, prevailing against Mari Alvarez, Devin and Ethan Yumul, Maribel Igitol, and Billie Pangelinan. The victory was Camacho’s fifth out of the seven pre-season races and he ended the series with four straight wins.

The Dandan Middle School student started the series with a third place finish in the division behind E.J. Taimanao and Alvarez and then got his first victory in Series 2. Camacho missed the third leg of the practice heat, but returned on the raceway with his second win and went on to sweep the last three to become the early favorite in the 2021 Points Race Season that will start on Jan. 24.

Two riders leap over an obstacle during last Sunday’s Marianas Racing Association Practice Heat Series 7. (Joseph Chin)

Meanwhile, Zane Fujihira earned his second victory in the series after topping last weekend’s Peewee Class 1 race. Fujihira, who gained first place in the Series 2 last month, finished strong by downing Series 6 winner Ezekiel Camacho, Harley Susulin, Joseph Santos, Kassidy Villagomez, Ramon Camacho, and Tate Manglona in the finale.

In the Peewee Class 2, Rylie Manglona triumphed over Keenon Togawa, Trey Manglona, and T.J. Ferrer to make it to the winners list in the practice heat series.

In the Mini ATV, Theresa Borja moved back on top after settling for a runner-up finish in the penultimate heat, as she defeated Series 6 winner Naveah Camacho, Jesse Santos, and Melvin Reyes in last weekend’s competition.

A rider is airborne after passing through an obstacle during last Sunday’s Marianas Racing Association Practice Heat Series 7. (Joseph Chin)

Meanwhile, MRA held similar final practice heat in three other divisions with Corry Pangelinann, Melvin Cepeda, and Christian Camacho earning the top podium finish.

Pangelinan capped his dominance in the Novice Class after beating Kier Agda, Ray Yumil, Arthur Jebehn, Thomas Reyes, and Byron Castro in last Sunday’s race. Melvin Cepeda, on the other hand, prevailed in the Veteran Class over Charles Cepeda, Henry Camacho Sr., and Ray Yumul.

In the Expert Class, Christian Camacho outclassed Cuki Alvarez, Angelito Hernaez, Franklin Santos, Champi Villacanes, and Melvin and Charles Cepeda.

A race volunteer gestures to two young ATV riders. (Joseph Chin)

With the practice heats done and the 2021 Points Race Season just around the corner, MRA is encouraging riders to prepare themselves and their bikes for the official competition. Race schedule for the season-opening event on Jan. 24 will be announced days before MRA kicks off the series.

The Top 3 plates in various divisions will be at stake in the 2021 Points Race Season, which will be a seven-series competition. Points will be awarded to riders based on their finish in each series and at the end of the season, the rider with the most points will get the No. 1 plate. MRA will also award No. 2 and 3 plates at the end of the season. Round 2 to 6 of the series will take place on Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 30, and June 27, while the season-ending event is scheduled for July 25.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

