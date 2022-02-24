Camacho says he was not informed of divert airfield project groundbreaking

Share











Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan), who chairs the House of Representatives Federal and Foreign Affairs Committee, said Tuesday that there was a groundbreaking for the divert airfield project on Tinian that day, but the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs did not inform him about the event.

As of press time Wednesday night, Saipan Tribune was still awaiting comments from Glenna Sakisat Palacios, who is the special assistant to the Governor for Military Affairs.

At the House session, Camacho urged the CBMA chief to inform him of such events taking place in the CNMI, since he is chairman of the Federal and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Rep. Richard T. Lizama (D-Saipan) agreed with Camacho, saying it’s totally unacceptable to have the chairman be not informed of the event. He said it is unfair to Camacho.

“I just hope that the governor and the Military Affairs Office will inform our chairman of this House for any future activity,” he said.