Camacho trial in July

By
|
Posted on May 19 2023
Share

Vicente Camacho

The trial in the pending criminal case of Rep. Vicente Camacho (D-Saipan) has been set for July.

Superior Court Associate

Judge Kenneth Govendo also set the criminal case against Camacho and his co-defendant, Tiepo Nikiti, for a bench trial instead of a jury trial, which is set to begin on July 17, at 9am.

The judge issues the verdict in a bench trial. A jury, on the other hand, decides in a jury trial.

Camacho and Nikiti face charges for allegedly assaulting Commonwealth Ports Authority master electrician Steven Koch while he was on a walk with his daughter on the evening of Oct. 29, near their home in China Town.

Camacho, 60, was arrested by the Department of Public Safety on the evening of Nov. 2, 2021, but he is out on a $1,250 bail.

Due to the alleged assault, Koch reportedly suffered abrasions, bruising, and pain in his head and body from the blows, and was taken to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. for examination.

On Nov. 1, Koch, his wife and daughter asked the Superior Court to issue a temporary restraining order against Camacho, Nikiti, Ignacio “Ike” S. Concepcion, and Fiel Reynaldo Ortiz. This was later granted, with Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho issuing a TRO and a one-year protective order against Camacho, Nikiti, Concepcion, and Ortiz.

The assault incident is believed to have stemmed from a longstanding animosity between Koch and his brother-in-law, Concepcion.

According to court documents, there had been animosity between Concepcion and his siblings, including Koch’s wife, Magdalena Concepcion-Koch. Camacho, who is also related to Concepcion, allegedly aligned himself with Concepcion, inserting himself in the family’s feud.

“Camacho, for his part, has [been] injecting himself into the Concepcion family matters as he has aligned himself with Concepcion,” court documents stated.

On Oct. 29, Koch alleges that two altercations happened; one between him and Concepcion, and the other was the alleged beating led by Camacho.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support creating a new investigative division within the Office of the Attorney General that will focus on public corruption cases?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 19, 2023, 11:35 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 40°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune