Carol and doubles partner are No. 1

CNMI’s very own Carol Lee forms half of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s No. 1-ranked women’s doubles team along with Georgia Tech teammate Kate Sharabura.

In the latest preseason rankings from ITA, Lee and Sharabura are ranked No. 1 in the whole country with another Yellow Jackets women’s doubles team, Ava Hrastar and Kylie Bilchev, also making the Top 10 at No. 9.

In the preseason singles rankings, Georgia Tech placed three Yellow Jackets in Lee (No. 16), Bilchev (No. 73) and Hrastar (No. 118).

As Georgia Tech’s No. 1 player, Lee posted a 25-8 overall record and 18-5 dual ledger last season. The all-Atlanic Coast Conference first team selection climbed as high as No. 22 in the ITA national rankings and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Singles Championships.

Georgia Tech women’s tennis team coach Rodney Harmon couldn’t be more proud of what the Saipan Community School alumnae has achieved in her time at Georgia Tech.

“Carol is doing so great at Georgia Tech. She is a joy to work with and we are lucky to have her,” he said in a social media message to the Saipan Tribune.

Harmon said Lee’s recent achievements are all a product of her hard work and dedication to improving in the sport.

“She has worked so hard and improved every area of her game. Her forehand and transition game have really taken off.”

As for the whole team, Harmon expects the Yellow Jackets’ women’s tennis team to bring their A game in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Lee taking a leap to elite status.

“I expect our team will be really competitive in the tough ACC Conference. I think that Carol has a great chance to finish this upcoming season in the Top 5 in the nation in singles. She has a legitimate shot of being in consideration to win or reach the finals of the NCAA Singles Championship,” he said.

Lee and Sharabura, who last season earned ITA All-American honors, went 22-6 overall last year and 17-3 in dual match play, mainly from the No. 1 position. The Yellow Jackets actually earned the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Doubles Championship and finished the season ranked No. 5 nationally.

Georgia Tech opens the fall slate at the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic, from Sept. 16 to 18.