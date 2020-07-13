Carol preps for college tennis

Posted on Jul 14 2020
In this file photo, NCAA-bound Carol Lee goes for a baseline return in one of her ITF Juniors tournaments in South Korea. (Contributed Photo)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the CNMI’s Carol Lee remains on track with her preparations for her next journey—college tennis.

Lee has been training six times a week, spending two hours every day (afternoon) hitting balls and allotting an average of one hour (morning) doing fitness drills to get ready for her jump to the National Collegiate Athletic Association with Division I school Georgia Tech.

“I am working on developing my game style, staying consistent, and improving my movements,” said Lee, who earlier resorted to working out at home when sports activities were barred as safety precautions against the pandemic.

“I will continue my training here until I leave for Atlanta,” the Pacific Games silver medalist said.

Lee will fly to Atlanta on Aug. 8 to meet her teammates and coaches with the Yellow Jackets. She has no idea yet on how sports will be handled in Georgia Tech at this time of the pandemic so she will use some of her time getting herself familiar with her new school and residence.

“I want to get used to the environment around me, the community, and the new schedule I will have—if there is a tennis season coming up,” the former No. 1 junior player in Pacific Oceania said.

Lee, the first CNMI player to have competed in the junior event of the Australian Open and US Open, will also meet with the academic advisor of Georgia Tech to discuss her course options.

“My first few weeks there will be more about school work,” the four-time Northern Marianas Sports Association/Tan Siu Lin Foundation Female Student Athlete of the Year awardee said.

Lee will be joining the Yellow Jackets, who had the third best record in the very competitive Atlantic Coast Conference before the season was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Georgia Tech had an overall record of 15-6 to place behind No. 1 North Carolina and NC State (17-3) and won its last game of the cancelled season against Virginia Tech, 6-1. Duke (9-2), Florida State (14-3), Syracuse (8-3), Notre Dame (11-5), Miami (6-4), Virginia (10-5), Wake Forrest (8-4), Clemson (11-6), Boston College (9-4), and Louisville (8-6) are the other teams playing in the tough ACC.

The CNMI player is one of the four rookies of Georgia Tech. Lee’s recruiting class, which also includes India’s Mahak Jain and two Georgia natives Ana Hrastar and Ruth Marsh, is ranked No. 2 (Top 25) in the Tennis Recruiting Network and Mizuno’s poll released last month.

