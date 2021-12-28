Carol, Robbie excited to play on home soil

By
|
Posted on Dec 29 2021
Share

Collegiate standouts and 2019 Apia Pacific Mini Games gold medalists Carol Lee and Robbie Schorr can’t wait to come home and represent the CNMI in the Pacific Mini Games next year.

The two were earlier named by CNMI national tennis coach Jeff Race as part of the four automatic slots to the CNMI National Tennis Team for the quadrennial event.

Carol Lee

Lee

The other two are International Tennis Federation Men’s World Tennis Tour two-time champion Colin Sinclair and Isabel Herras, who plays college tennis for Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“I am excited to play with the CNMI national team. I am looking forward on experiencing my first Mini Games on my home island. It’s always an honor to represent my home,” said Lee.

The 5’9” sophomore at Georgia Tech University believes she’s a better player now compared to her stint in Apia, Samoa where she earned a mixed doubles gold with Sinclair.

“I think I have improved mentally, physically, and tactically in my game since Samoa. But of course, there are plenty of room for me to improve and get stronger every day. I can really feel that I have improved,” said the Saipan Community School alumnae.

The ACC Academic Honor Roll and ITA Scholar-Athlete put together a 14-12 overall singles record and 7-13 doubles mark during her freshman season.

Schorr echoed Lee when he said that he’s definitely excited to play in front of family and friends for next year’s Mini Games, which the islands will be hosting for the first time ever.

Robbie Schorr

Schorr

“I’m really looking forward to coming home and representing the CNMI on home soil. It’s an honor to be one of the two automatic men’s slots and for that other slot to be filled by Colin Sinclair, who is the best male player to ever come out of the CNMI,” he said.

The sophomore at Pacific William Woods University added that his game has really evolved since playing college tennis in the U.S. mainland.

“I have improved a lot. College tennis has really helped,” he said.

The MC/HAAC Second-Team Singles and Second-Team Doubles awardee compiled a singles record of 12-2 and a doubles record of 11-2 in his freshman year.

Schorr won a gold medal in the team tennis competition of the 2019 Pacific Mini Games along with Sinclair and Ken Song, who will also try out for the national team.

The Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 will be held from June 17 to 25, 2022 with tennis to be played at the American Memorial Park and Pacific Islands Club Saipan in San Antonio.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 29, 2021, 6:18 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:42 AM
sunset: 5:56 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune