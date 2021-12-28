Carol, Robbie excited to play on home soil

Share











Collegiate standouts and 2019 Apia Pacific Mini Games gold medalists Carol Lee and Robbie Schorr can’t wait to come home and represent the CNMI in the Pacific Mini Games next year.

The two were earlier named by CNMI national tennis coach Jeff Race as part of the four automatic slots to the CNMI National Tennis Team for the quadrennial event.

The other two are International Tennis Federation Men’s World Tennis Tour two-time champion Colin Sinclair and Isabel Herras, who plays college tennis for Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“I am excited to play with the CNMI national team. I am looking forward on experiencing my first Mini Games on my home island. It’s always an honor to represent my home,” said Lee.

The 5’9” sophomore at Georgia Tech University believes she’s a better player now compared to her stint in Apia, Samoa where she earned a mixed doubles gold with Sinclair.

“I think I have improved mentally, physically, and tactically in my game since Samoa. But of course, there are plenty of room for me to improve and get stronger every day. I can really feel that I have improved,” said the Saipan Community School alumnae.

The ACC Academic Honor Roll and ITA Scholar-Athlete put together a 14-12 overall singles record and 7-13 doubles mark during her freshman season.

Schorr echoed Lee when he said that he’s definitely excited to play in front of family and friends for next year’s Mini Games, which the islands will be hosting for the first time ever.

“I’m really looking forward to coming home and representing the CNMI on home soil. It’s an honor to be one of the two automatic men’s slots and for that other slot to be filled by Colin Sinclair, who is the best male player to ever come out of the CNMI,” he said.

The sophomore at Pacific William Woods University added that his game has really evolved since playing college tennis in the U.S. mainland.

“I have improved a lot. College tennis has really helped,” he said.

The MC/HAAC Second-Team Singles and Second-Team Doubles awardee compiled a singles record of 12-2 and a doubles record of 11-2 in his freshman year.

Schorr won a gold medal in the team tennis competition of the 2019 Pacific Mini Games along with Sinclair and Ken Song, who will also try out for the national team.

The Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 will be held from June 17 to 25, 2022 with tennis to be played at the American Memorial Park and Pacific Islands Club Saipan in San Antonio.