Carol to buckle down to work

By
|
Posted on Aug 12 2020
Share

Carol Lee is now in Atlanta and will be playing for Georgia Tech. (Contributed Photo)

Five-time Northern Marianas Sports Association/Tan Siu Lin Foundation Female Student Athlete of the Year Carol Lee is now in Atlanta to start her collegiate career with Georgia Tech.

Lee left Saipan last Saturday and arrived in Georgia the following day. She spent her first few days in Atlanta meeting her coach and new teammates and getting acclimated with her new environment, and is now preparing for training sessions with the Yellow Jackets.

“My coach [Rodney Harmon] picked me up from the airport. I did meet my teammates (roommates too) but not everyone. It felt good and happy to meet them in person and get to know each other more. My roommate helped me in picking my bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and personal stuff which I am thankful for,” said Lee, who received a full athletic scholarship from Georgia Tech after her impressive junior career that saw her play in Australian and US Open (juniors) and Fed Cup (both juniors and women’s teams), win multiple titles in World ITF Junior Circuit, and dominate Pacific Oceania events.

Lee added that her classes will begin on Aug. 17, while Georgia Tech tennis program’s practice will official start next month.

Georgia Tech women’s tennis head coach Rodney Harmon huddles with his players during a tournament last year. The CNMI’s Carol Lee will join the Yellow Jackets’ training sessions starting next week. (Georgia Tech)

“But the girl’s squad will make a team schedule to practice starting next week,” the 19-year-old athlete said.

The CNMI player added that although they won’t see action in any tournament soon due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and the rest of her teammates will be following regular training schedule.

“The Fall season is canceled, but the team will still have normal practice and school schedules. Some of the courses are online and some are being worked out to have face to face setting,” Lee said.

If not for the pandemic, Lee would have debuted for Georgia Tech next month via the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic and would have competed in a couple more invitational meets. She is hoping that things will get better soon or before the Spring season starts next year, as the Yellow Jackets compete in the elite Atlantic Coast Conference of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (Division 1).

Meanwhile, the Georgia Tech rookie acknowledged the challenges she will be facing in her first year in the collegiate ranks, including canceled competitions and modified training sessions, due to the pandemic, but she remains optimistic and will use this season to improve her game and work with her teammates.

“Staying healthy and trying to avoid big crowds are my priorities. Next is to keep working hard in tennis and in school and building relationships with my team and others,” Lee said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 12, 2020, 6:46 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune