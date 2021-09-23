Carol undefeated in Furman Fall Classic

By
|
Posted on Sep 24 2021

Tag:
Share
Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee

Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee, left, poses with the rest of her teammates after a sterling run in last weekend’s Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C. (Contributed photo)

Carol Lee and the rest of her teammates at Georgia Tech started the season on a high note after going undefeated in both the singles and doubles competition of last weekend’s Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C.

Lee won all her matches to take home the flight four championship after rolling to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Furman’s Sara Snyder. Three Yellow Jackets finished the tournament undefeated in both singles and doubles and in all the team won five singles flight titles.

The many-time NMSA Students Athlete of the Year and 2016 Pacific Games gold medalist said the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic was a great way to have their feet wet going into the 2021-2022 NCAA season.

“We didn’t have a fall season last year during my freshman year because of COVID-19. Fall season is basically an individual season for us to get an opportunity to earn individual rankings up and to compete. So first of all, I am grateful that we get to have a fall season this year during this difficult time. The Furman Fall Classic was our first tournament and I am proud of my teammates who competed hard and had a good result for our team overall. This is a great start for the 2021 season and there’s many more to come,” she told Saipan Tribune.

Lee said she also used the offseason to improve her game and it obviously showed during the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic.

“[I’ve added] more variations to my game, more aggressive and looking to finish off from the net. Also I worked a lot on my forehand, serve and my volley transition with my coaches and I also have been communicating with my dad and got his coaching and his advice as well and has been always helpful,” she said.

As far as her individual and team aspirations for the 2021-2022 is concerned, the Saipan Community School alumnus said she wants Georgia Tech to become one of the best teams and for her to get some ranking points.

“My expectations are always high towards on myself and for my team either I was a freshman or a sophomore. We always want to give our best and be one of the top teams in women’s Division I. Also, as for myself, my goal is to get ranked individually in singles and in doubles and get into the individual NCAA tournament this year.”

Aside from Lee, also compiling unblemished records in the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic were freshmen Kylie Bilchev and Kate Sharabura and Monika Dedaj and Sophia Sassoli. Bilchev topped Tennessee’s Rebeka Mertea in the title match of flight one. Sharabura beat North Carolina’s Linsday Zink in the flight 11 finals, while Dedaj and Sassoli won the flight 10 and flight 12 championship matches after triumphing over Michigan State’s Marta Falceto and Ohio State’s Dani Schoenly, respectively in the finals.

Lee and the rest of her Yellow Jackets teammates return to action at the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout, Oct. 8-10.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Pacific Oceania promoted to Group II

Posted On Sep 21 2021
, By
0

Marshall Hoskins flies in swan song

Posted On Sep 20 2021
, By
0

Kuroda, Christley top XC qualifier

Posted On Sep 13 2021
, By
0

‘Pikaboo’ surprises Cuki to win Expert Class

Posted On Sep 10 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 24, 2021, 6:45 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 8 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:12 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune