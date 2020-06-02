Carol’s class gets high rankings

Share







The recruiting class of the CNMI’s Carol Lee is ranked No. 2 by Tennis Recruiting Network and Mizuno in a poll released last Monday.

In the Top 25 Women’s Recruiting Classes for the Class of 2020, Lee’s Georgia Tech received 448 points to place second to Texas State University, which got 461. Votes were from reporters, national and international tournament directors, referees, ranking chairmen, and writers across the U.S as they were asked to rank the Top 25 recruiting class. Schools received 25 points for first place votes, 24 for second, and so on. Georgia Tech took five first place votes.

Lee, a gold medalist in last year’s Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa, is joined on the Yellow Jackets by India’s Mahak Jain and two Georgia natives Ana Hrastar and Ruth Marsh.

The CNMI player had the highest ITF Juniors ranking among the four Georgia Tech recruits having ranked as high as No. 114 in the circuit last year. Hraster used to rank No. 536 and is considered a blue chip recruit, while the No. 704-ranked Marsh is recognized as a five-star player. Jain, on the other hand, has a career-high WTA singles ranking of 511 and was a member of India’s Fed Cup team in 2019. Both Lee and Jain played in the Australian Open and U.S. Open (juniors), and the latter also saw action in Wimbledon Juniors. Hrastar and Marsh were regulars in the USTA National-organized events and are with Lee in the Top 25 in the Universal Tennis Rating

Lee, who is still on island and will be joining Georgia Tech this Fall on a full athletic scholarship, is upbeat on her new team’s standings in the poll.

“I am happy and excited that I am part of the team that is ranked No. 2 for the recruiting class this year,” said the 19-year-old athlete, who continues to prepare for her jump to the collegiate level despite the limited access to training venues.

“I have been preparing myself for college this fall by doing some studies and off season fitness drills, and eating right,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, completing the Top 25 rankings in the poll are California, Virginia, North Carolina, Michigan, Stanford, USC, Harvard, Georgia, Clemson, K.C. State, Virginia Tech, San Diego, Wake Forest, Alabama, Florida State, South Carolina, Indiana, Washington, Florida Int’l, Columbia, Memphis, Baylor, and Duke.

Nine of the 14 schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference are in the Top 25, signaling teams in the group to brace for a tougher competition this season. Joining Georgia Tech, Virginia, and North Carolina on the ACC list are Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Florida State, and Duke.