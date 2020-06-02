Carol’s class gets high rankings

By
|
Posted on Jun 03 2020
Share

The Georgia Tech-bound Carol Lee is seen here returning a shot in one of her off-island tournaments last year. (Contributed Photo)

The recruiting class of the CNMI’s Carol Lee is ranked No. 2 by Tennis Recruiting Network and Mizuno in a poll released last Monday.

In the Top 25 Women’s Recruiting Classes for the Class of 2020, Lee’s Georgia Tech received 448 points to place second to Texas State University, which got 461. Votes were from reporters, national and international tournament directors, referees, ranking chairmen, and writers across the U.S as they were asked to rank the Top 25 recruiting class. Schools received 25 points for first place votes, 24 for second, and so on. Georgia Tech took five first place votes.

Lee, a gold medalist in last year’s Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa, is joined on the Yellow Jackets by India’s Mahak Jain and two Georgia natives Ana Hrastar and Ruth Marsh.

The CNMI player had the highest ITF Juniors ranking among the four Georgia Tech recruits having ranked as high as No. 114 in the circuit last year. Hraster used to rank No. 536 and is considered a blue chip recruit, while the No. 704-ranked Marsh is recognized as a five-star player. Jain, on the other hand, has a career-high WTA singles ranking of 511 and was a member of India’s Fed Cup team in 2019. Both Lee and Jain played in the Australian Open and U.S. Open (juniors), and the latter also saw action in Wimbledon Juniors. Hrastar and Marsh were regulars in the USTA National-organized events and are with Lee in the Top 25 in the Universal Tennis Rating

Lee, who is still on island and will be joining Georgia Tech this Fall on a full athletic scholarship, is upbeat on her new team’s standings in the poll.

“I am happy and excited that I am part of the team that is ranked No. 2 for the recruiting class this year,” said the 19-year-old athlete, who continues to prepare for her jump to the collegiate level despite the limited access to training venues.

“I have been preparing myself for college this fall by doing some studies and off season fitness drills, and eating right,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, completing the Top 25 rankings in the poll are California, Virginia, North Carolina, Michigan, Stanford, USC, Harvard, Georgia, Clemson, K.C. State, Virginia Tech, San Diego, Wake Forest, Alabama, Florida State, South Carolina, Indiana, Washington, Florida Int’l, Columbia, Memphis, Baylor, and Duke.

Nine of the 14 schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference are in the Top 25, signaling teams in the group to brace for a tougher competition this season. Joining Georgia Tech, Virginia, and North Carolina on the ACC list are Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Florida State, and Duke.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - June 2, 2020

Posted On Jun 02 2020

Community Briefs - May 28, 2020

Posted On May 28 2020

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 3, 2020, 3:56 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:45 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune