Casa Urashima reopens with spaghetti menu

By
|
Posted on May 25 2020
Share

Casa Urashima is nestled atop the hill behind Kristo Rai Church in Garapan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Japanese fusion restaurant Casa Urashima has reopened and is currently serving its bestselling spaghetti dishes for take-out.

Owner Osamu Taniguchi said the restaurant, which is nestled atop the hill behind Kristo Rai Church in Garapan, temporarily closed last March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It reopened last March 18 with social distancing guidelines in place and for take-out orders only.

Taniguchi said their exclusive lineup of spaghetti meals for take-out actually came by accident. “We serve spaghetti now. We started with a kind of bento set but our loyal customers requested to have spaghetti, so we changed it. We just started last week so we will hear from customers and try to meet with their demand,” he said.

For now, Casa Urashima has a tight spaghetti dish menu that includes tomato and basil, carbonara, meat sauce, eringi garlic, cod roe cream, salty plum, clam garlic, blue crab tomato cream, and sea urchin cream. To wash it all down, try the restaurant’s homemade ginger ale.

Casa Urashima has been in business since June 2001 and has seen the ebb and flow of the islands’ economy.

“We had very good customers so business was successful,” said Taniguchi when asked how the restaurant’s operations were in its first few years.

Aside from blue crab spaghetti and sea urchin spaghetti, among the favorites customers crave for at Casa Urashima is the avocado tuna wasabi cream.

Tanigichi remains optimistic about the future, especially post-COVID-19, and hopes that their loyal customers return. “We so much appreciate their patronage.”

Casa Urashima is open Monday-Saturday from 11am to 2pm. For more information and for take-our orders, call 233-3303 or reach them through Facebook.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 25, 2020, 1:28 PM
Sunny
Sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 63%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune