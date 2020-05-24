Casa Urashima reopens with spaghetti menu

Share







Japanese fusion restaurant Casa Urashima has reopened and is currently serving its bestselling spaghetti dishes for take-out.

Owner Osamu Taniguchi said the restaurant, which is nestled atop the hill behind Kristo Rai Church in Garapan, temporarily closed last March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It reopened last March 18 with social distancing guidelines in place and for take-out orders only.

Taniguchi said their exclusive lineup of spaghetti meals for take-out actually came by accident. “We serve spaghetti now. We started with a kind of bento set but our loyal customers requested to have spaghetti, so we changed it. We just started last week so we will hear from customers and try to meet with their demand,” he said.

For now, Casa Urashima has a tight spaghetti dish menu that includes tomato and basil, carbonara, meat sauce, eringi garlic, cod roe cream, salty plum, clam garlic, blue crab tomato cream, and sea urchin cream. To wash it all down, try the restaurant’s homemade ginger ale.

Casa Urashima has been in business since June 2001 and has seen the ebb and flow of the islands’ economy.

“We had very good customers so business was successful,” said Taniguchi when asked how the restaurant’s operations were in its first few years.

Aside from blue crab spaghetti and sea urchin spaghetti, among the favorites customers crave for at Casa Urashima is the avocado tuna wasabi cream.

Tanigichi remains optimistic about the future, especially post-COVID-19, and hopes that their loyal customers return. “We so much appreciate their patronage.”

Casa Urashima is open Monday-Saturday from 11am to 2pm. For more information and for take-our orders, call 233-3303 or reach them through Facebook.