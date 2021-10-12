Case vs man accused of sexual abuse of a minor is dismissed

Share











The CNMI Superior Court dismissed last week the case against a man who was accused of sexually abusing a minor who was also one of his tenants.

Last week, Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio granted the prosecution’s motion to dismiss the sexual abuse of a minor case against Renato Tabuena, 61, without prejudice. When a case is dismissed without prejudice, it means the case can be filed again.

According to assistant attorney general James Houston, the victim and her father had requested the Office of the Attorney General not to prosecute the case because the victim and her father have permanently left the island.

Tabuena was arrested back on Aug. 5, for charges including sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, indecent exposure in the second degree, and disturbing the peace.

According to court documents, Tabuena allegedly groped the breast of the 13-year-old girl on the night of Aug. 3, while she was outside her home and was playing with outdoor cats. He also allegedly flashed the minor.

At the scene, responding officers met with the caller who told police that the victim told her that her landlord, Tabuena, touched her right breast. She told police that the victim said Tabuena also grabbed her hand and placed it on his crotch before taking his genitals out of his pants to show it to her.

During a forensic interview conducted by the Department of Youth Services with the victim on Aug. 4, the victim said she had stepped out of her house at around 8pm on Aug. 3 to play with the outdoor cats when she noticed Tabuena.

The victim claims that Tabuena came to her and grabbed her right breast and squeezed it while she was kneeling and playing with the cats. Then, when she removed Tabuena’s hand, the victim alleged that Tabuena tried to do it again but she stopped him. He then allegedly grabbed her arm and placed her hand on his inner thigh before she pulled her arm back. That’s when she claims Tabuena pulled his genitals out and showed it to her.