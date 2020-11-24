CCC spent $164,982 in Oct.

By
|
Posted on Nov 25 2020
For the month of October this year, the Commonwealth Casino Commission’s total expense reached $164,982, according to acting CCC executive director Andrew Yeom yesterday.

At the CCC board meeting at Springs Plaza in Gualo Rai, Yeom said that 73.5% of its October expense was spent on personnel wages and benefits, followed by 16.42% being spent on board and other compensation. He said 6.06% was spent on office rental.

Yeom said the current head count of their full-time employees is 42, including the legal counsel.

Andrew Yeom

When asked until when can CCC survive without the $3.5 million casino regulatory fee, Yeom only stated that the central government has assured them that they will continue to operate. He did not indicate in his report how much of CCC’s funds remain.

With respect to Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC, Yeom said that IPI’s payroll delay pattern has continued. “This is an issue that must be resolved in the soonest way possible, especially…with the holiday season right around the corner,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
