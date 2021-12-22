CCPA creates holiday displays at NMI Museum

Share











Right across the Sugar King Park sits a dozen carefully crafted displays created by the members of the CNMI Childcare Providers Association that celebrate the holidays and hopefully bring cheer in the community.

According to a CCPA news release yesterday, it said that its members dedicated hours of their personal time to create colorful and whimsical displays including Christmas trees, Christmas houses, gift boxes and many different lights.

CCPA members who participated in putting up displays include Green Meadow School, Pure Love Daycare, Gana Daycare, Smart Start Nurturing Center, Loving Hands Daycare, R&Q Daycare, Golden Harvest International School, and Northern Marianas International School.

“The CCPA would like to thank the parents for their continued trust, support and understanding during these last few months. Thank you as well to the Child Care Licensing Office and Evergreen Learning Center for creating the standard for quality child care in the CNMI and working patiently and diligently with the CNMI child care centers.

“We would also like to thank the Department of Culture and Community affairs for their Child Care Development Fund that has made it possible for low-income families to access quality child care. Each and every one of these partnerships paves the future for our children’s development and we cannot express our gratitude enough. We would like to wish everyone a safe and joyful holiday season that brings joy, peace, unity and prosperity to all,” the association news release said.