CEC certifies Magofna as NMI Democratic Party’s candidate

Members of the Democratic Party of the NMI’s central executive committee gathered this week to congratulate Corina L. Magofna for her certification as the party’s official candidate in the special election on Oct 16.

Democratic Party of the NMI chair Nola Kileleman Hix said that Magofna received the call from the Commonwealth Election Commission last Friday with the notice of her certification as the party’s official candidate.

“Although we were optimistic, we wanted to show our appreciation to Corina [for] visiting 50-plus houses a day, attending events/gatherings, making phone calls, and really working hard to win. Our party is doing what we can to ensure her success and we really would like to thank everyone who is stepping up to support her. I’d like to thank our grassroots supporters who have donated their time, efforts, and resources to this campaign. Corina is the one and…I am confident she will make us all proud,” said Hix.

Magofna was issued an official certificate of candidacy from the party that acknowledged their nomination, endorsement, and support.

The special election is being held to fill the Precinct 3 seat vacancy due to the sudden passing of Precinct 3 representative, Ivan A. Blanco.

CEC member and former judge Herbert D. Soll wants to remind voters of the issues surrounding the CNMI and why Magofna is their candidate that will help restore order. “For one, she’s on the right team and that in itself tells me that she will work with her Democratic colleagues to get the job done. I’m very impressed by her accounting experience, and her determination to balance the books that will ensure financial prudence moving forward,” Soll said.

Magofna earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Accounting from the University of Phoenix, and her associate degree in Accounting from the University of Hawaii. Her professional background includes 20-plus years in accounting, finance, budgeting, internal auditing and management.



“The CNMI people have had enough of the misuse and abuse, political intimidation and retaliation. I know Corina and she stands for good governance, she will fight corruption with the team and so I’ve asked my family and friends to support her and give her their votes in this upcoming Special Election,” said CEC member Peter Muña.

Magofna has been endorsed by former Democratic governor Carlos S. Camacho, CNMI Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan, Sens. Edith Deleon Guerrero and Paul Manglona, House Speaker Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan), and all Democratic House members in the 22nd Legislature.

Following the 2020 midterm elections Magofna finished seventh in the race for six House seats and would be next in line with the highest votes to fill the current vacancy.

The former Commonwealth Utilities Corp. budget officer says to the voters, “Don’t vote for me because I’m your friend or your relative. Vote for me because I’m highly qualified for the job, and you trust me to work with your best interests at heart.”

For more information, contact Magofna on Facebook or email her at corina.magofna@gmail.com.

In the special election on Oct 16, Magofna is No. 1 on the ballot. The seven-day early voting will be from Oct 9 to Oct 15, with the Carolinian Affairs Office in Garapan as the polling site. The election day polling sites will be Oleai Elementary School for San Jose Precinct 3A and Garapan Elementary School for Precinct 3B. (PR)