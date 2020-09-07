CEC still waiting for ballots to arrive

Posted on Sep 08 2020

The Commonwealth Election Commission is waiting for the ballots to come in from Nebraska as Sept. 19 is the target date to start early voting for the Northern Islands.

CEC administrative officer Kayla Igitol told Saipan Tribune yesterday that they are expecting the ballots to arrive by Sept. 14.

Igitol said they have been emailing Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software that is printing the ballots.

The seven-day early voting for Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Northern Islands will start on Oct. 27.

Igitol said they are already accepting requests for absentee ballots starting last Aug. 20.

Oct. 9 is the deadline for application for absentee voting by electronic/mail.

Last Aug. 25, the CEC board approved a resolution certifying the names of 68 candidates, including two judges and one associate justice, for meeting the requirements of law to be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

The CEC board, chaired by Jesus I. Sablan, also approved the ballot layout.

CEC executive director Julita A. Villagomez said not one among those who filed their candidacies was disqualified.

The certified candidates are 21 Republicans, 18 Democrats, nine independents, and 20 non-partisans.

Associate Justice Perry B. Inos, Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja, and Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo, who are up for retention on the bench, are considered non-partisans. The other non-partisans are candidates for municipal council and Board of Education.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

