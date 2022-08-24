CEC to decide tomorrow who are qualified to run

Share











The Commonwealth Election Commission board is expected to certify tomorrow, Friday, those found to be qualified to run in the Nov. 8 general elections.

CEC board chair Jesus I. Sablan set a board meeting tomorrow at 1:30pm at CEC’s conference room in Susupe and included certification of candidates in the agenda.

Sablan also placed in the agenda the candidacy nominating petition of Alfredo T. Taimanao and approval of ballot layout.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said yesterday that with respect to Taimanao’s case, the commissioners will deliberate during the meeting and come up with a decision.

Taimanao, a U.S. Army veteran, is running for Rota mayor as an independent.

The commissioners held a hearing last Monday on Taimanao’s appeal from CEC’s challenge to his candidacy for not meeting the residency requirement.

After the hearing, chair Sablan placed the matter under advisement.

The commissioners also held an executive session Monday regarding the candidacy of Edwin Raymond Quitugua, who is seeking a seat in the Saipan Municipal Council.

Quitugua failed to appear after he called CEC executive director Igitol that morning, Monday, that he could not make it at the hearing as he was in the hospital.

CEC also challenged Quitugua’s candidacy for failing to meet the residency requirement.

There are 102 candidates for 48 positions that are up for grabs in the election. The CEC board has to certify the candidates who meet the requirements of election law.