CEC to discuss mail registration, election of officers at its first board meeting

Commonwealth Election Commission board chair Jesus I. Sablan has called for the commission’s first board meeting tomorrow, Thursday, to discuss mail registration, among other items on the agenda.

The CEC commissioners are also expected to elect their officers at the board meeting, which will be held at 1:30pm at the CEC conference room in Susupe.

The CEC board last elected Sablan in August 2020 as chairman, a position that he has been holding since 2018.

Part of Thursday’s meeting agenda is CEC executive director Kayla Igitol’s report.

Meanwhile, the CEC will hold a voter registration drive on Tinian on July 6 and on Rota on July 8.

CEC said the registration on Tinian will be at the Tinian Mayor’s Office from 9:30am to 2pm. The registration on Rota will be at the Rota Mayor’s Office from 9:30am to 2pm.

Previously registered voters who have failed to vote in the 2018 and 2020 general elections must re-register to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

First-time voters are required to provide a valid U.S. passport or birth certificate in order to register.

The CEC just completed its last registration drive for the month of June on Saipan last Saturday at the San Vicente Youth Center. The CEC was able to register a total of 44, including 23 at San Vicente Youth Center, for the four Saturday drives.

CEC held similar registration drives on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota from February to May 2022.

Sept. 9 is the last day for registration for this November election.