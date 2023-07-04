Celebrate Aqua’s 34th anniversary with special lunch buffet

Aqua Resort Club opened its doors to the public 34 years ago on July 5, 1989. Celebrate with a special lunch feast today and all come back for the whole month of July with activities by the pool and the beach. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

 

Take a dip in the pool after a mighty feast in celebration of Aqua Resort Club’s 34th anniversary. (LEIGH GASES)

 

Feast on the wide variety of local and international delicacies in celebration of Aqua Resort Club’s 34th anniversary at the Costa Terrace Restaurant.
(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

 

Feast at Aqua Resort Club Saipan and take a dip in their pool to cool off after a whole day’s celebration of independence day as they celebrate its 34th Anniversary today, July 5, with a special lunch buffet.

From 11:30am to 2pm, enjoy international and local favorites including lechon de leche (whole roast pig), live pizza station, barbecue ribs, fried chicken, bibimbap station, japchae, and more Korean specialty dishes, assorted tempura, curry, and other Japanese favorites, decadent assorted desserts, and special anniversary cake.

It’s $27 for adults which includes a pool pass and $13.50 for children. For local discount, present your valid local CNMI/Guam ID.

If you’re looking for dessert to share or indulge for just yourself, ARC is also offering a special anniversary matcha opera cake for $50.

You’ll love every layer of the green tea sponge cake, rich chocolate ganache, and creamy matcha buttercream on a 7-inch square cake topped with a 4-inch square cake that is available for the whole month of July.

ARC is your one-stop hotel for the whole month of July as they celebrate its 34 years of service in Saipan.

The fun doesn’t end there as in celebration of their 34th anniversary, you could be the lucky winner of a staycation at their hotel by posting a photo of your favorite and memorable experience at the hotel and tag @aquaresortclubsaipan and one person who was with you at the hotel.

Their themed lunch buffet is still ongoing at Costa Breakfast Terrace from July 10 to 14 from 7am to 10am.

Other activities at the hotel that you could check out this summer are Yoga with Kerri at the beach front on July 9 and July 17, along with aqua Zumba on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“Thank you to the Saipan community for your continued support. We are happy to celebrate 34 years with you and look forward to serving you for many more!” said ARC general manager Sachiko Gerrard.

ARC first opened its doors to the public on July 5, 1989 and is the premier beachfront getaway for both tourists and local residents looking for a luxurious and relaxing setting to dine, rest, and play.
For more information, call (670) 322-1234 or visit www.aquaresortsaipan.com.

Leigh Gases
