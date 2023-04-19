Celebrate National Library Week at JKPL on April 23-29

The Joeten-Kiyu Public Library encourages all community members to visit your public libraries during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer. And not just during National Library Week, but all year long!

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, Storytime, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. All libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs supports our CNMI community with online resources through Gale Cengage and EBSCOhost and in person services such as computer classes to print your résumé or learn coding and typing classes or take Microsoft Excel and Word classes.

National Library Week Activities

  • April 20: SEAL-Solar Eclipse Activities For Libraries (1:30pm-3:30pm)
  • April 21: National Library Week Proclamation signing at JKPL (10am)
  • April 22: Earth Day-JKPL Beautification and Earth Day Bingo
  • April 23: Prayer for National Library Week. Virtual Mass, Catholic Diocese of Chalan Kanoa
  • April 24: State of America’s Libraries Report Released, including Top 10 frequently challenged books of 2022: Visit virtually at JKPL’s IG and FB page.
  • April 25: National Library Workers Day. A day to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.
  • April 26: National Library Outreach Day. Formerly National Bookmobile Day, it is a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.
  • April 27: Take Action for Libraries Day. A day to rally advocates to support libraries.
  • April 27: Community Edible Book Contest. Put your skills into action. Call JKPL for registration and contest rules.
  • April 27: Amnesty Day. Sometimes we forget to return our books. Call JKPL for more information.
  • April 28: Arbor Day. Tree planting at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.
  • April 28: Lost or Damage Card! Stop by the library to have it replaced during Free Library Card Day.
  • April 29: National Library Week Roadside waving (4pm at the Minachom Atdao)
  • April 29: Friends of the JKPL 2nd Annual Community 5K Fun Run/Walk at 5pm showtime; Minachom Atdao to Quartermaster Road.

For more information regarding any of our activities, contact JKPL at 670-235-7322/7318 or visit our website @ www.cnmilib.org. (PR)

