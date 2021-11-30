Celis nips Cuki to win Veterans class

Posted on Dec 01 2021
Dave Celis takes a glance back at Cuki Alvarez in their Veterans Class race

Dave Celis takes a glance back at Cuki Alvarez in their Veterans Class race in the Marianas Racing Association’s Turkey Cross Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track in Marpi. (LAO ZHANG)

Dave Celis barely beat training mate Cuki Alvarez to win the Veterans Class of Marianas Racing Association’s Turkey Cross Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track in Marpi.

The 43-year-old Chalan Kanoa resident and Alvarez both finished with identical 47 points. Celis, however, topped Alvarez in the second heat, 25-22, to take the division after the latter got one leg up on the former after winning the first heat, 25-22. As per MRA rules, the winner of the second heat gets the victory in case of ties.

As always, Celis attributed his victory in the Veterans Class to his tried-and-tested riding technique of just riding steady and without that much risk.

Aboard his trusty 2021 Yamaha YZ250F, Celis was overjoyed to return to competition at the Cowtown Race Track.

“It feels really good to be back again racing and training for the 2022 season points series. I want to thank my Trench Tech team and of course my family for my victory in the Veterans Class,” he said.

Celis said since the end of the 2021 MRA point race, he’s been sharpening his motocross skills at the Marpi facility every weekend.

“I’ve been training with teammates Cuki and Charles Cepeda of course every Saturday and Sunday. There is no rest for the weary,” he said, while adding that he continues his regular running routine at the Gov. Froilan C. Tenorio Beach Pathway along Middle Road.

Completing the Top 3 in the Veterans Class was Champi Villacanes with his 40 points after going 20 points in each of the heats. MRA president Charles Cepeda came in fourth with 34 points, followed by Ray Yumul and Julian Salalila with 33 points and 31 points, respectively.

In the Newbies Class, Ethan Yumul dominated the class with a perfect 50 points after earning 25 points in both heats. Bob Ferrer came in second with 44 points (22-22), while Frankie Sablan also had a podium finish with 38 points (18-20). Ponce Rasa and Maribel Igitol completed the Top 5 with 38 points and 16 points, respectively.

Aric Cruz went perfect in the Novice Class with 50 points after scoring 25 points in each of the two heats. Byron Castro and Tristan Sablan finished No. 2 and No. 3 with 42 points (20-22) and 40 points (22-18), respectively. Corry Pangelinan was the only other rider in the division and wound up with 38 points (18-20).

The rest of the results of MRA’s Turkey Cross Race will be published in tomorrow’s edition of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
