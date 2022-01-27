Cepeda pleasantly surprised MRA continues to grow

Posted on Jan 28 2022

Marianas Racing Association president Charles Cepeda in action during the 2021 Monster Energy Point Series Race at the Cowtown Race Track.
(JOSEPH CHIN)

As the Marianas Racing Association revs up for the start of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race this Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track, MRA president Charles Cepeda can’t help but be pleasantly surprised how the sport continues to thrive on Saipan.

“As the current president of MRA, I am extremely surprised in a very good way that the interest of the members and community of motocross continues to grow on Saipan. I thank the members, the parents, the family, the whole community for the continued support and participation,” he said.

Cepeda did acknowledge that motocross is not like every other sport and MRA does its due diligence in making it as safe as possible.

“The sport is extreme and dangerous which is why we all need to be in sync when safety is concerned, both for members and riders and our fans who come out to watch. That is the reason we tap into as much resources available for managing Cowtown and keeping it safe for everyone.”

For the upcoming season, Cepeda is proud to announce some new innovations expected to make the season more exciting.

“MRA has added a new Intermediate Class to the lineup in the 125cc, 250cc, and 450cc open motorcycle division. Last year there were just two classes—Novice Class and Expert Class. With the Top 10 race finishers from last year’s season in the Novice Class improving substantially, we decided it was time to add an intermediate division. These Top 10 riders have improved, but are still not ready to compete at the Expert Class and will now have a whole other year to improve and possibly advance up to the Expert Class in 2023.”

Cepeda said MRA also has a spanking new start gate and added new obstacles and jumps to the motocross track.

“We recently installed our new start gate where 20 racers can line up alongside in preparation for race action. With the new starting gate in place, racers now have absolutely no chance of ‘jumping the start’ and will get stuck in the gate if they try to start prematurely. This definitely makes the start fair for each racer and creates a new challenge for all. We have also added some new obstacles and jumps so fans will be seeing more high-flying action come race day!”

MRA kicks off the season with Round 1 of the points race this Sunday, Jan. 30. The rest of the rounds are as follows: Round 2 on Feb. 27, Round 3 on March 27, Round 4 on April 24, Round 5 on May 29, Round 6 on July 31, and Round 7 on Aug. 28.

“We are very excited about our 2022 points season which is set to kick off on Sunday Jan. 30. at 10am at the CowTown Raceway Park! Each race is on the last Sunday of the month.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of MRA or have any questions about dirt bikes and motocross, contact MRA vice president Cuki Alvarez at (670) 783-4662 or president Charles Cepeda at (670) 483-6435 for more information.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

