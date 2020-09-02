Cepeda regains adrenaline rush

By
|
Posted on Sep 03 2020
Charles Cepeda is airborne after going through one of the hills along the Kan Pacific race course last Sunday. (Contributed Photo)

Just like yesteryears, the sight of the dirt track gives veteran rider Charles Cepeda the adrenaline rush that got him into motocross decades ago.

Cepeda is among the islands’ riders doing practice rounds every Sunday at the raceway surrounding the Kan Pacific Pool in Marpi—the temporary home of the revived Marianas Racing Association. Incidentally, it was the same track (known as People’s Park) where the then third-grader Cepeda got his first taste of the thrills of navigating his way through whoops and other obstacles along the course.

“Riding dirt bike back at the People’s Park track was thrilling and exhilarating for a young 8-year old on a RM85 Suzuki. As a young kid, I wanted to experience the jumps, high speed, sound of the bike, dust in the air—this is what got me into motocross. The adrenaline builds up when even when you’re just starting to put on your safety gear, helmet, and gloves, and hop on the bike to go out on the track,” Cepeda said.

Charles Cepeda, center, joins his fellow veteran riders for a photo after last Sunday’s exhibition races. (Contributed Photo)

From the People’s Park, the Pacific Trading Co. executive took his dirt bike to the Cowtown Raceway Park where he eventually jumped into ATV and then had his company sponsored motocross races for years in the early 2000s.

Motocross eventually took a long break and so did Cepeda, so he’s glad that this year, the familiar faces he used to see when the sports was a hit on the island gathered together to revive racing in the CNMI.

“What started with three to five dirt bikers’ meeting every Sunday back in April has quickly grown. Our members consist of new dirt bike and ATV riders as young as 4 years old to experienced riders. Some of these veteran riders used to race at the People’s Park back in the late ‘70s and the Cowtown Raceway Park over 13 years ago. The environment when everyone gathers is a welcome feeling. It is an awesome sensation to be a part of the group,” Cepeda said.

He added that seeing young kids bravely trying their way out to the course that MRA designated for beginners reminds him of his time as a novice in the sport.

Charles Cepeda gets ready to clear one of the hills along the Kan Pacific race course during last Sunday’s exhibition races. (Contributed Photo)

“Riding dirt bikes or ATV’s brings an adrenaline rush like no other activity. Each racer experiences that every time you get on the track. The track gives challenges that builds on that adrenaline. Even if you come to the same track every day, a track made of dirt changes and with different hurdles each time,” Cepeda said.

The veteran rider is also impressed with the young guns showing up at the track and he and his fellow old-timers are ready to support them.

“As a young rider, you jump on the track thinking you are invincible to nothing that stands in the way of revving that bike and getting up in the air with it as one. While you mature in age, as in life itself, you pick up more smarts on the track. A few current racers are over 40 years old and they bring experience, caution, and know how to share with the younger riders and newbies to motocross. I am excited that we’ve been seeing new, young riders coming to the track and getting into it,” Cepeda said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
