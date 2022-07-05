CFoGA thanks COR for Mini Games venue

From left, Jack Diaz, national golfer and Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations vice president J.J. Atalig, E-Land Group CEO Brian Shin, Coral Ocean Resort general manager Calvin Park, CFoGA president Edward Manibusan, Gerilyn Dela Cruz, golf technical official Dominic Kieffer, and CFoGA member Joey Dela Cruz pose for a photo at Coral Ocean Resort after presenting Shin and Park with tokens of gratitude for their contribution to the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.(LEIGH GASES)

The Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations thanked the management and parent company of Coral Ocean Resort for hosting the golf competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

CFoGA president Edward Manibusan, vice president and national golfer J.J. Atalig, members Joey Dela Cruz and Gerilyn Dela Cruz, Games venue manager Jack Diaz, and golf technical official Dominic Keiffer personally thanked E-Land Group CEO Brian Shin and COR general manager Calvin Park by presenting them with tee boxes and a pin flag for display at COR’s Double Eagle Restaurant last Friday.

Manibusan told Shin that they were thankful for their hospitality and for a great golf venue during the Games. COR also housed some golf athletes and officials during the Games.

“Thanks to Coral Ocean Resort for hosting the event. All of your staff and volunteers and to all of the people that worked in the field, Sam, Max, and John, [they] did a wonderful job. So, we just wanted to thank you personally… It was well received by the athletes and countries.

Shin said in return that it was an “honor to host the event,” and that it was a “great exposure for the course… We tried to support the national team as much as we can—that was our main objective, and the event was successful.”

“We appreciate all the support that we got from the committee. The volunteers, the team, the government, and all the athletes and their families. We appreciate that they came all the way to Saipan, the Marianas, and experienced our hospitality. So, I hope it helped the Games and we’re glad that we were part of the Games. It was great,” added Shin.

COR was the last venue to be chosen for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 last year. Coral Ocean Resort is a 90-room resort operated by E-Land/Micronesia Resort Inc.

The Marianas Golf Association, Refaluwasch Golf Association, Saipan Golf Association, and other local golf clubs all fall under the Commonwealth Federation of Golf Associations.

Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats.

