CGC holds ethical code and decision making process training

Participants of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center “Ethics in Prevention: An Introduction to the Ethical Code and Decision Making Process” training pose for a picture after the trainings on Feb. 16 – 17 and April 13 – 14, 2023. (CHCC)

As part of its continued efforts to build workforce capacity and sustain partnerships with other Pacific jurisdictions through the Pacific Behavioral Health Collaborating Council, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Community Guidance Center held a two-day “Ethics in Prevention: An Introduction to the Ethical Code and Decision Making Process” training on Feb. 16 – 17 and April 13 – 14, 2023.

The Pacific jurisdiction-adapted curriculum helps expand behavioral health service providers’ competency in the area of ethics. In its commitment to strengthen professional competencies, the CGC partners with the PBHCC, Prevention Training Technology Center, Addictions Training Technology Center, and Mental Health Training Technology Center, to provide, develop and/or adapt Pacific specific training curriculums to meet our local needs.

Led by the CGC’s Administrative Services manager Reyna Saures and Healthy Transitions program manager Tiara N. Evangelista, in partnership with PBHCC executive director James Arriola, the second and third cohorts of the training included CGC personnel and the staff, participants, and volunteers of the nonprofit recovery organization, Haggan Woong. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Region IX director, Capt. Emily Williams, was also present to witness the implementation of the most recent training. (CHCC)

