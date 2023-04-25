CGC staff recognized as Top Mental Health First Aid instructors

Share











The Community Guidance Center’s Healthy Transitions Program staff, Becky Dania Mettao and Kimberly Tudela, have been recognized as Top Mental Health First Aid instructors by Mental Health First Aid USA.

Mettao and Tudela’s achievements will be recognized during the Mental Health First Aid Summit Awards ceremony at NatCON 23 in Los Angeles, California on April 30, 2023.

In particular, their in-depth knowledge of the content of this evidence-based curriculum, pacific-style facilitation skills, and cultural competence, were recognized for greatly enhancing and enriching the delivery of the content.

MHFA is an evidence-based, early intervention program designed to teach people how to identify, understand and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge—and connect them with appropriate support and resources when necessary.

Participants are required to complete pre-work assignments, attend the entire instructor-led class, and complete post-work assignments to obtain a 3-year MHFA certification. Participants at the end of the training gain confidence in providing initial support to others through a non-linear 5-step action step referred to as ALGEE: Assess for risk of suicide or harm, Listen non-judgmentally, Give reassurance and information, Encourage appropriate professional help, and Encourage self-help and other support strategies. (PR)