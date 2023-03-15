Pet of the Week

Posted on Mar 16 2023

Charity is super friendly and about 6 to 8 months old. She has so much love to give to everyone. All she wants to do is cuddle. She is great on a leash and loves to give kisses. She’s just the sweetest and happiest girl!

She is available for adoption at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido. Dogs adopted there come with vaccination and discounted flea and tick medicine. The registration fee is $30 per dog. There are many friendly dogs and puppies waiting to find their forever home so come check them out!

Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS).

Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, co-founder of the Boonie Flight Project of Guam, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!

