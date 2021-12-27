CHCC continues to prepare for more cases, hospitalizations

Share











Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña assured yesterday that CHCC continues to prepare for possible increases in positive cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations.

In a virtual news briefing alongside CHCC pharmacy manager Rodylyn Bacani, Muña said that CHCC has regular contact with health care providers to ensure that they have all necessary support to do their jobs and fully help patients. Muña said she and CHCC have concern for the health of every single person hospitalized, and that hospitalization numbers in the double-digits is “troubling to see.”

Right now, there are 13 patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight being treated at the hospital and five being treated at CHCC’s Alternate Care Site at Kanoa Resort Saipan, Muña said.

Saipan Tribune separately confirmed yesterday with CHCC public information officer Guillermo Lifoifoi that, of the 13, 10 are unvaccinated, three are vaccinated, and two are on a ventilator.

“At this point right now with 13…we worry for every single persons’ health, and [we’re preparing] for even more cases and more hospitalizations. …Even if we have enough beds and [make] sure we’re working on everything possible [to prepare for] elevated hospitalizations, …at the end of the day it’s troubling to see even double-digits,” said Muña.

Medical epidemiologist Dr. Ali Khan, who is affiliated with the World Health Organization and arrived in the CNMI last week, also attended the news briefing.