CHCC offers 2 COVID-19 tests for travelers

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. now offers two COVID-19 tests for travelers who need them.

The more expensive one is the polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR test, which costs $300, while the second option is antigen testing, which costs $57.75.

According to CHCC, the PCR test is required under the Hawaii Pre-Travel Testing Partnership in order to be exempted from quarantine but this only applies if a traveler’s final destination is Hawaii.

The antigen testing is available for travelers who need it for destinations that require proof of negative COVID-19 testing before their travel date.

To ensure uncomplicated travel, CHCC recommends that travelers should check with the airline before the trip if a COVID-19 test is required and if it is, to inquire which type is needed.

The CNMI was added as a Trusted Testing Partner for the state of Hawaii Pre-Travel Testing Program last Jan. 4, 2021. Under this program, travelers who are able to provide a state-approved COVID-19 negative test within 72 hours from the final destination, or departure, will be able to bypass Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine order.

CHCC stated that CNMI Travel Testing is only available by appointment at the Family Care Clinic at the Commonwealth Health Center from Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 4:30pm.

COVID-19 in Guam

The Joint Information Center recently announced that Guam’s 129th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital last Jan. 25 at approximately 2:07am. The patient was a 50-year-old male with underlying health conditions, and was admitted to GMH last Dec. 22 and was a known positive case.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of another to COVID-19. Though we mourn his loss, our cause continues… To his family and friends, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. She reiterated the importance of wearing face masks, social distancing, and washing your hands. “We cannot abandon all necessary precautions when there have been too many moments of silence,” said Leon Guerrero.

Also, JIC reported that 12 new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 570 tests performed last Jan. 25. Six cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

The Guam National Guard, in partnership with the Department of Public Health and Human Services, and the University of Guam, continues its daily COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Jan. 30, at the UOG Field house from 2pm to 8pm. These clinics are open to the public for Phase 1C (individuals 60 years and older) for the first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Residents are advised to schedule an appointment online via Eventbrite.

