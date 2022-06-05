CHCC Sunshine Squad donates $1K to T-Project

Share











The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Sunshine Squad recently donated $1,000 to T-Project CNMI, a nonprofit organization in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands that offer support and services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, gender fluid and/or gender non-conforming individuals, family, friends, and allies.

According to T-Project founder and president Tyra Sablan, the donation “is an incredible gesture” from CHCC and will go toward supporting the organization’s goals to achieve its vision of a stronger, healthier, more resilient, and equitable CNMI for LGBTQ+ people and their allies.

LGBTQ+ people experience a number of healthcare disparities and are at higher risk of certain conditions.

“One of T-Project’s focus is inclusivity in healthcare,” said Sablan. “We intend to use the funds to promote healthcare practices that are more patient-centered by providing resources to support CHCC Pride Committee’s efforts in achieving health justice for all, especially for our most marginalized—transgender and non-binary patients. We are grateful and humbled by the continued support from our community and to the CHCC for pioneering this transformation in healthcare in the CNMI. Thank Dr. Lily Muldoon and the Sunshine Squad for believing in us.”

As for why T-Project was chosen as a recipient, Muldoon said, “T-Project is an organization we believe will help us promote inclusive processes within our health practice. They create safe spaces for the CNMI’s LGBTQ+ community and therefore our patients. We hope to work with them further to create linkages for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and primary care.” (PR)