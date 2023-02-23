CHCC trains 24 survey enumerators for health survey

By
|
Posted on Feb 24 2023

Tag: ,
Share

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., in partnership with TurnKey Solutions, LLC and Dr. Haley Cash of the Pacific Islands Health Officers Association, conducted the NCD Hybrid Survey Training to certify 24 survey enumerators in household surveys and anthropometry measurements. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

In preparation for the 2023 CNMI Non-Communicable Diseases and Risk Factor Hybrid Survey, 24 individuals completed the NCD Hybrid Survey Training on Feb. 10, 2023.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., in partnership with TurnKey Solutions, LLC and Dr. Haley Cash of the Pacific Islands Health Officers Association, conducted a five-day workshop to train survey enumerators to effectively conduct NCD household surveys, which included personable interview skills and the measurement of height and weight, from Patricia Coleman, interim dean of the Cooperative Research Extension and Education Service at the Northern Marianas College, body mass index, random/non-fasting blood glucose, and blood pressure.

The goal of the 2023 CNMI Non-Communicable Diseases and Risk Factor Hybrid Survey is to assess the current prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and cancer, in the CNMI. The survey also collects information on behavioral risk factors, such as tobacco and alcohol use, dietary habits, physical activity, oral health, and cancer screening, that also contributes to the prevalence of NCDs in the CNMI.

The last survey conducted in 2016 produced valuable population-based information that is utilized by the CHCC and partners to inform decision making and design or improve programs and services that address the health priorities and needs of the CNMI population. Since 2016, the CHCC has implemented free cancer screenings offered by the CARES program at the CHCC Oncology Center, free Diabetes Self- Management and Education classes, and mobile clinic services for access to preventive screenings and primary care.

“Many thanks to many individuals at CHCC, PIHOA, and in the community to help us kick off this survey that will help describe the current state of the health of our CNMI residents,” said CEO Esther Muña.

“This survey is timely as the nation anticipates the end of the public health emergency for COVID-19 and it will help us have a comprehensive post-COVID view of the health of our community that can be used by our leaders and policy makers,” she added. “We humbly ask residents to help us with the completion of this survey so together we can build a healthier community”.

Our survey enumerators will be going house-to-house from Feb. 13 to the end of April 2023.

CHCC is seeking your participation and a little of your time when the surveyors knock on your doors. Your participation will help us in our efforts to improve the health of the CNMI community!

For more information, call the Non-Communicable Disease Programs at (670) 236-8711 or check out our website at www.chcc.health. (CHCC)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

Stay-Cafe
0

Stay Café: An oasis of health in Garapan

Posted On Feb 17 2023
, By
0

CHCC launches field epidemiology certificate program

Posted On Feb 15 2023
, By
0

Medicaid unwinding COVID-19 public health emergency

Posted On Feb 13 2023
, By
0

‘PE may be extended past end of health emergency’

Posted On Feb 02 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

What is your biggest expense every month?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

February 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 20, 2023

Posted On Feb 20 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

February 24, 2023, 10:22 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:37 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune