CHCC trains 24 survey enumerators for health survey

In preparation for the 2023 CNMI Non-Communicable Diseases and Risk Factor Hybrid Survey, 24 individuals completed the NCD Hybrid Survey Training on Feb. 10, 2023.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., in partnership with TurnKey Solutions, LLC and Dr. Haley Cash of the Pacific Islands Health Officers Association, conducted a five-day workshop to train survey enumerators to effectively conduct NCD household surveys, which included personable interview skills and the measurement of height and weight, from Patricia Coleman, interim dean of the Cooperative Research Extension and Education Service at the Northern Marianas College, body mass index, random/non-fasting blood glucose, and blood pressure.

The goal of the 2023 CNMI Non-Communicable Diseases and Risk Factor Hybrid Survey is to assess the current prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and cancer, in the CNMI. The survey also collects information on behavioral risk factors, such as tobacco and alcohol use, dietary habits, physical activity, oral health, and cancer screening, that also contributes to the prevalence of NCDs in the CNMI.

The last survey conducted in 2016 produced valuable population-based information that is utilized by the CHCC and partners to inform decision making and design or improve programs and services that address the health priorities and needs of the CNMI population. Since 2016, the CHCC has implemented free cancer screenings offered by the CARES program at the CHCC Oncology Center, free Diabetes Self- Management and Education classes, and mobile clinic services for access to preventive screenings and primary care.

“Many thanks to many individuals at CHCC, PIHOA, and in the community to help us kick off this survey that will help describe the current state of the health of our CNMI residents,” said CEO Esther Muña.

“This survey is timely as the nation anticipates the end of the public health emergency for COVID-19 and it will help us have a comprehensive post-COVID view of the health of our community that can be used by our leaders and policy makers,” she added. “We humbly ask residents to help us with the completion of this survey so together we can build a healthier community”.

Our survey enumerators will be going house-to-house from Feb. 13 to the end of April 2023.

CHCC is seeking your participation and a little of your time when the surveyors knock on your doors. Your participation will help us in our efforts to improve the health of the CNMI community!

For more information, call the Non-Communicable Disease Programs at (670) 236-8711 or check out our website at www.chcc.health. (CHCC)