Che selected for the 2022 batch of Obama Foundation Leaders Asia-Pacific program

Posted on Apr 22 2022
Jacqueline Che, who is the director of Internal Control & Evaluation for Federal Programs at the CNMI Public School System, has been selected as one of 35 emerging leaders to participate in the 2022 cohort of the Obama Foundation Leaders Asia-Pacific program.

Che will join Samantha Birmingham-Babauta and Rep. Sheila Babauta as members of this growing network. Both were selected in 2019 as part of the inaugural cohort of 200 leaders.

According to the Obama Foundation, “the program will train participants in leadership development and community and civic engagement to help build their skills and scale their work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors. This year’s cohort represents 23 nations and territories across the region.”

Obama leaders tackle a broad range of issues. Che will be focused on education and economic access, job creation, entrepreneurship, and poverty reduction.

In the biography that Che submitted to the Obama Foundation, she said, “It is not enough to be compassionate. We must act.”

Upon graduation, Che returned to Saipan to serve as the CNMI Scholarship administrator where she worked to increase opportunities for college access and representation of Asian American-Pacific Islander students in higher education. She then took a position at Northern Marianas College, serving as its Director of Institutional Effectiveness, before landing her current position at CNMI PSS.

In an email interview with Che, she stated that “advancing equity and access to education and livelihood opportunities, and advocating inclusion for the underserved has been a common thread in my leadership journey.”

Having worked in education for some time, Che says she takes advantage of her networks “to make a humanitarian social impact [on] the islands.”

