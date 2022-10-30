Child care centers undergo health care trainings

Posted on Oct 31 2022

Fifteen participants from three child care centers across Saipan participated in two-hour training sessions last Oct. 23, 2022, on required health and safety training topics related to prevention of and response to emergencies due to food and allergic reactions.

The trainings were conducted by Evergreen Learning’s Quality Care apecialist Maricar I. Pena at the Evergreen Learning Training Center in Chalan Kanoa. 

These trainings are made possible through funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Child Care, CNMI Child Care Development Fund Program under the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

The Child Care Reauthorization Act of 2014 requires that all Child Care Development Fund Program providers to complete preservice training requirements in 12 health and safety topic areas before they are allowed to be left alone to supervise young children. (PR)

