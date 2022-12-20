Christmas in the Marianas brings holiday cheer to schools

Share











It was a joyous occasion last Saturday at Marianas Visitors Authority’s 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas celebration in Garapan, Saipan, with all participating schools walking away with monetary gifts and the community being treated to an illuminated Christmas Parade and a special performance by the visiting Guam Army National Guard 721st Rock Band.

The Christmas Parade kicked off at 6pm right after sunset at American Memorial Park and traveled south along Beach Road to the Christmas in the Marianas grounds at Garapan Fishing Base. The parade featured decorated trailers and cars and costumed walking groups. Winning first place and $1,000 for the parade float competition was Tanapag Middle School.

Topping the other school contests were Saipan International School for elementary school caroling ($700), Adm. Herbert G. Hopwood Middle School for middle school caroling ($700), Mt. Carmel School for high school skit ($700), William S. Reyes Elementary for Christmas Tree decorating ($2,500), and Marianas High School for the Mini Christmas Village decorating contest ($600).

PDM Promoters helped solicit and present the awards, which were composed of educational tax credit donations from local businesses. The annual signature event was also organized in cooperation with CNMI Public School System, private schools, and Pacific Development Inc.

“Saturday was another great night at Christmas in the Marianas, and we thank all the schools and our other sponsors and supporters,” said MVA acting managing director Martin Duenas. “Christmas in the Marianas is usually held every Saturday in December, but this year we’ll be take a hiatus on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and return for one final night on Jan. 7, 2023, for our visitors and residents to enjoy. Merry Christmas to all!”

Christmas in the Marianas is held from 5pm to 9pm with live entertainment, food and drink sales, a Mini Christmas Village, and a Christmas Tree and illumination display.

For more information, contact MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 664-3200/1 or visit www.mymarianas.com. (MVA)