Christmas in the Marianas brings holiday cheer to schools

By
|
Posted on Dec 21 2022

Tag:
Share

Kagman Elementary School joins the Christmas Parade at the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 17, 2022, in Garapan, Saipan. (Photos by MVA)

It was a joyous occasion last Saturday at Marianas Visitors Authority’s 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas celebration in Garapan, Saipan, with all participating schools walking away with monetary gifts and the community being treated to an illuminated Christmas Parade and a special performance by the visiting Guam Army National Guard 721st Rock Band.

The Christmas Parade kicked off at 6pm right after sunset at American Memorial Park and traveled south along Beach Road to the Christmas in the Marianas grounds at Garapan Fishing Base. The parade featured decorated trailers and cars and costumed walking groups. Winning first place and $1,000 for the parade float competition was Tanapag Middle School.

Topping the other school contests were Saipan International School for elementary school caroling ($700), Adm. Herbert G. Hopwood Middle School for middle school caroling ($700), Mt. Carmel School for high school skit ($700), William S. Reyes Elementary for Christmas Tree decorating ($2,500), and Marianas High School for the Mini Christmas Village decorating contest ($600).

William S. Reyes Elementary School joins the Christmas Parade at the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 17, 2022, in Garapan, Saipan.

 

Green Meadow School joins the Christmas Parade at the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 17, 2022, in Garapan, Saipan.

 

Saipan International School is awarded second place for the high school caroling competition at the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 17, 2022, in Garapan, Saipan.

 

William S. Reyes Elementary School is awarded first place in the Christmas tree Decorating Contest of the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 17, 2022, in Garapan, Saipan.

 

Agape Christian School is awarded third place and $300 for middle school caroling competition the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 17, 2022, in Garapan, Saipan.

 

The Guam Army National Guard 721st Rock Band performs at the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 17, 2022, in Garapan, Saipan.

 

Kinpachi Restaurant serves takoyaki and other Japanese dishes at the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 17, 2022, in Garapan, Saipan.

PDM Promoters helped solicit and present the awards, which were composed of educational tax credit donations from local businesses. The annual signature event was also organized in cooperation with CNMI Public School System, private schools, and Pacific Development Inc.

“Saturday was another great night at Christmas in the Marianas, and we thank all the schools and our other sponsors and supporters,” said MVA acting managing director Martin Duenas. “Christmas in the Marianas is usually held every Saturday in December, but this year we’ll be take a hiatus on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and return for one final night on Jan. 7, 2023, for our visitors and residents to enjoy. Merry Christmas to all!”

Christmas in the Marianas is held from 5pm to 9pm with live entertainment, food and drink sales, a Mini Christmas Village, and a Christmas Tree and illumination display.

For more information, contact MVA Community Projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 664-3200/1 or visit www.mymarianas.com. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Christmas in the Marianas parade, Army band on Dec. 17

Posted On Dec 15 2022
, By
0

Christmas in the Marianas returns

Posted On Dec 06 2022
, By
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022
, By
0

Happy Thanksgiving to the people of the Marianas

Posted On Nov 24 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Are you done with your Christmas shopping yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 21, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 5:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune