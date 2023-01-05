Christmas in the Marianas finale on Jan. 7

Share











Capping a monthlong celebration, the 18th Annual Christmas in the Marianas will conclude with a final night of live entertainment, food and drinks tomorrow, Jan. 7, from 5pm to 9pm at the Garapan Fishing Base on Saipan.

Entertainment for the evening is scheduled to include holiday music (5pm), Laly 4 Christmas Choir (5:30pm), Saipan Awaodori (6pm), Saipan Music & Dance Studio -SMADS (6:30pm), Petlas Marianas (7pm), Simiyan Marianas (7:30pm), Flores Sinser (8pm), awards for the booth decorating competition and Christmas Mini Village general public entries (8:30pm), and Cab Dancers (8:45pm).

The event is organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority, in partnership with PDM Promoters and Pacific Development Inc.

“Christmas in the Marianas has been annual signature of the MVA for nearly two decades, providing a festive holiday celebration on Saturdays for both our visitors and our residents,” said MVA acting managing director Judy C. Torres. “This year, due to Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve both falling on a Saturday, we are extending our celebration one more night into January, which fits in nicely with the end of the Christmas season on Three Kings Day celebrated by many in our community this Sunday. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy Saturday’s festivities.”

In celebration of Lunar New Year on Jan. 23, the illumination display at Garapan Fishing Base will remain up until Jan. 23.

For more information, contact MVA community projects specialist Jack Aranda at jaranda@mymarianas.com or 664-3200/1 or visit www.mymarianas.com. (MVA)