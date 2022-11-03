Citizenship is a shared responsibility

Share











On Citizenship Day, we celebrate what it means to be citizens of the United States and a self-governing commonwealth. We are truly blessed to live in these peaceful Mariana Islands, and to be part of a free and democratic nation.

But the work of self-government and democracy is never done. The rights and freedoms we enjoy as citizens only mean something if we continually exercise and defend them. This task becomes especially urgent when our leaders abuse the power and trust we have given them. As citizens we have a responsibility to actively participate in our system of democracy, and to ensure that our government is worthy of our trust.

This means being informed about the issues and decision-making that impact us all, and the people who seek to represent us in government. It means voting, and being true to our values when we mark our ballots. It means holding those in power accountable, and demanding honesty and fairness from our government that belongs to all of us. It means looking after one another, and embracing opportunities to serve and lift up our fellow citizens.

Leila Fleming Staffler and I have a vision for good governance that includes empowered citizens, a responsive, transparent, and ethical government, and leaders who are faithful to the law and the people they serve. Good governance begins with voting for it, but it doesn’t end there. As citizens, we have a shared responsibility to make our government work for everyone, and to do our part to make the Marianas a better place for present and future generations.

Happy Citizenship Day to all our fellow citizens.

***

Rep. Tina Sablan is a member of the House of Representatives of the 22nd Legislature. She is the Democratic candidate for governor, and her running mate for lieutenant governor is Leila Fleming Staffler.