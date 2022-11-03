Citizenship is a shared responsibility

By
|
Posted on Nov 04 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Christina E. Sablan

On Citizenship Day, we celebrate what it means to be citizens of the United States and a self-governing commonwealth. We are truly blessed to live in these peaceful Mariana Islands, and to be part of a free and democratic nation.

But the work of self-government and democracy is never done. The rights and freedoms we enjoy as citizens only mean something if we continually exercise and defend them. This task becomes especially urgent when our leaders abuse the power and trust we have given them. As citizens we have a responsibility to actively participate in our system of democracy, and to ensure that our government is worthy of our trust.

This means being informed about the issues and decision-making that impact us all, and the people who seek to represent us in government. It means voting, and being true to our values when we mark our ballots. It means holding those in power accountable, and demanding honesty and fairness from our government that belongs to all of us. It means looking after one another, and embracing opportunities to serve and lift up our fellow citizens.

Leila Fleming Staffler and I have a vision for good governance that includes empowered citizens, a responsive, transparent, and ethical government, and leaders who are faithful to the law and the people they serve. Good governance begins with voting for it, but it doesn’t end there. As citizens, we have a shared responsibility to make our government work for everyone, and to do our part to make the Marianas a better place for present and future generations.

Happy Citizenship Day to all our fellow citizens.

***
Rep. Tina Sablan is a member of the House of Representatives of the 22nd Legislature. She is the Democratic candidate for governor, and her running mate for lieutenant governor is Leila Fleming Staffler.

CHRISTINA ‘TINA’ SABLAN

Related Posts

0

A commitment to business, family, community succeeding as one

Posted On Oct 31 2022
, By
0

Ex-chief prosecutor Bradley is back as House legal counsel

Posted On Oct 28 2022
, By
0

Senate, House adopt different dates for SOCA

Posted On Oct 25 2022
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: Senate adopts Oct. 31 for SOCA; House wants Dec. 1

Posted On Oct 24 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 4, 2022, 10:52 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune