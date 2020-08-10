Close battle in Chamber golf tourney

By
|
Posted on Aug 11 2020
Share

Shayne Villanueva, seen here teeing off during an earlier tournament, teamed up with Rep. Marco Peter (R-Saipan) in topping last Saturday’s 2020 Saipan Chamber of Commerce Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. (Contributed Photo)

The Low Gross winners in the 2020 Saipan Chamber of Commerce Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament were decided by only two strokes with Feng Chun Jin and Joung Hoon Park prevailing in last Saturday’s competition on the west course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

Park and Jin combined for a gross 61 to edge Sung Soo Lim and Ki Young Kim and Sun Hoo Kang and Young Woo Lee, who shot similar scores of 63. The pair of Lim and Kim later took the runner-up honors for beating Kang and Lee in the scorecard playoff hole No. 4 with the former earning birdie against the latter’s par.

All Top 3 finishers in the Low Gross category received cash prizes with Jin and Park taking home $800, Kim and Lim pocketing $650, and Kang and Lee getting $500.

From left, Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Velma Palacios, Double-Peoria division champions Shayne Villanueva and Rep. Marco Peter (R-Saipan), and Chamber executive director Maxine Laszlo pose for a photo during the awards ceremony for the 2020 Saipan Chamber of Commerce Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament last Saturday at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. (Contributed Photo)

The same amount were handed to the Top 3 placers in the Double-Peoria division, which also had a close fight.

Shayne Villanueva teamed up with Rep. Marco Peter (R-Saipan) and they had a net 68.20 to rule the division and earned the $800 top purse.

Settling for the runner-up prize of $650 were Harry Nakamura and Louie Tilipao, who matched the 68.60 net score of Paul Kaipat and Nick Sablan, but got the second place honors after prevailing in the second playoff hole. Tilipao and Nakamura had a birdie on the No. 9 hole against the par of Kaipat and Sablan. The two tied pairs earlier saved par on the first playoff hole No. 18.

Low Gross winners Joung Hoon Park, left, and Feng Chun Jin are joined by Saipan Chamber of Commerce executive director Maxine Laszlo for a photo after receiving their prizes. (Contributed Photo)

Meanwhile, besides the Low Gross and Double-Peoria divisions Top 3 finishers, the Chamber and supporters of the tournament also handed out cash prizes to optional play (aggressive drive and closest to the pin) winners.

Jin gained an extra $150 for making the aggressive drive on hole No. 6 (sponsored by Island Training Solutions) with his 43 inches. In the closest to the pin contest, Roy Ada won in hole No. 3 with his 41 inches (from the pin); female player Soon Ja Yoo prevailed in IT&E sponsored-No. 7 (66 inches); junior golfer Sebastian Camacho topped Mobil Oil-backed hole No. 13 (18.5 inches); and Joe Tudela prevailed in Board of Education chair Janice Tenorio-supported hole No. 17 (44 inches).

Last weekend’s tournament was a fundraiser with proceeds from the event to be used to support the Chamber’s scholarship program.

Besides the optional play sponsors, the golf tournament was also supported by Triple J Saipan, Joeten Motors, Marianas Pacific Distributors, Inc., Assurance Brokers, Inc., Hive Analytics, Kautz Glass Company, D&Q Saipan, Herman’s Modern Bakery, J.C. Tenorio Enterprises, Laolao Bay Golf & Resort, Latte Built & Fitness, McDonald’s of Saipan, Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc., Power 99- Sorensen Media Group, Roil Soil Clothing, Saipan Snaps, StayWell Saipan, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, Terry’s Snack Bar, and The Shack Saipan.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 11, 2020, 1:23 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 11
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:42 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune