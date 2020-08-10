Close battle in Chamber golf tourney

Share











The Low Gross winners in the 2020 Saipan Chamber of Commerce Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament were decided by only two strokes with Feng Chun Jin and Joung Hoon Park prevailing in last Saturday’s competition on the west course of the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort.

Park and Jin combined for a gross 61 to edge Sung Soo Lim and Ki Young Kim and Sun Hoo Kang and Young Woo Lee, who shot similar scores of 63. The pair of Lim and Kim later took the runner-up honors for beating Kang and Lee in the scorecard playoff hole No. 4 with the former earning birdie against the latter’s par.

All Top 3 finishers in the Low Gross category received cash prizes with Jin and Park taking home $800, Kim and Lim pocketing $650, and Kang and Lee getting $500.

The same amount were handed to the Top 3 placers in the Double-Peoria division, which also had a close fight.

Shayne Villanueva teamed up with Rep. Marco Peter (R-Saipan) and they had a net 68.20 to rule the division and earned the $800 top purse.

Settling for the runner-up prize of $650 were Harry Nakamura and Louie Tilipao, who matched the 68.60 net score of Paul Kaipat and Nick Sablan, but got the second place honors after prevailing in the second playoff hole. Tilipao and Nakamura had a birdie on the No. 9 hole against the par of Kaipat and Sablan. The two tied pairs earlier saved par on the first playoff hole No. 18.

Meanwhile, besides the Low Gross and Double-Peoria divisions Top 3 finishers, the Chamber and supporters of the tournament also handed out cash prizes to optional play (aggressive drive and closest to the pin) winners.

Jin gained an extra $150 for making the aggressive drive on hole No. 6 (sponsored by Island Training Solutions) with his 43 inches. In the closest to the pin contest, Roy Ada won in hole No. 3 with his 41 inches (from the pin); female player Soon Ja Yoo prevailed in IT&E sponsored-No. 7 (66 inches); junior golfer Sebastian Camacho topped Mobil Oil-backed hole No. 13 (18.5 inches); and Joe Tudela prevailed in Board of Education chair Janice Tenorio-supported hole No. 17 (44 inches).

Last weekend’s tournament was a fundraiser with proceeds from the event to be used to support the Chamber’s scholarship program.

Besides the optional play sponsors, the golf tournament was also supported by Triple J Saipan, Joeten Motors, Marianas Pacific Distributors, Inc., Assurance Brokers, Inc., Hive Analytics, Kautz Glass Company, D&Q Saipan, Herman’s Modern Bakery, J.C. Tenorio Enterprises, Laolao Bay Golf & Resort, Latte Built & Fitness, McDonald’s of Saipan, Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc., Power 99- Sorensen Media Group, Roil Soil Clothing, Saipan Snaps, StayWell Saipan, Tan Siu Lin Foundation, Terry’s Snack Bar, and The Shack Saipan.