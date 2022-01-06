‘Close to $25M in local stimulus already expended’

Last major batch of stimulus cards arrived
By
|
Posted on Jan 07 2022
Share

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig has disclosed that they have already expended close to $25 million on local stimulus, which was their original projection of how much it was going to cost such a program.

Also, the last major catch of stimulus cards comprises 868 in all and that most of the cards have already arrived, he said at a press briefing last week. Finance expects that a couple of hundred more stimulus cards should have arrived last weekend.

Atalig

Atalig said they would be releasing those cards in the mail and people will get their local stimulus that they have been waiting for.

Atalig said they have been working on this last big batch of cards every week to get those that had issues with their tax returns fixed and trying to clear errors or any clarifications needed.

He said they will see who have not received any as they close out the local stimulus and do a final closeout report but he believes that they have taken care of everyone, since they have already expended close to $25 million.

“There may be some few people that have still not received it. I urge them to continue to contact the Division of Revenue and Taxation to clarify those and so we can get them their local stimulus,” Atalig said.

Finance earlier stated that they expect to release $25 million in all for 28,000 local stimulus cards using American Rescue Plan Act money. Eligible individuals received $500 per stimulus card and $500 for each dependent.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 7, 2022, 9:05 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 10 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:45 AM
sunset: 6:01 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune