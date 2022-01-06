‘Close to $25M in local stimulus already expended’

Share











Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig has disclosed that they have already expended close to $25 million on local stimulus, which was their original projection of how much it was going to cost such a program.

Also, the last major catch of stimulus cards comprises 868 in all and that most of the cards have already arrived, he said at a press briefing last week. Finance expects that a couple of hundred more stimulus cards should have arrived last weekend.

Atalig said they would be releasing those cards in the mail and people will get their local stimulus that they have been waiting for.

Atalig said they have been working on this last big batch of cards every week to get those that had issues with their tax returns fixed and trying to clear errors or any clarifications needed.

He said they will see who have not received any as they close out the local stimulus and do a final closeout report but he believes that they have taken care of everyone, since they have already expended close to $25 million.

“There may be some few people that have still not received it. I urge them to continue to contact the Division of Revenue and Taxation to clarify those and so we can get them their local stimulus,” Atalig said.

Finance earlier stated that they expect to release $25 million in all for 28,000 local stimulus cards using American Rescue Plan Act money. Eligible individuals received $500 per stimulus card and $500 for each dependent.