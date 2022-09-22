CNMI awarded $8.8 million in CIP funding

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres was recently informed by U.S. Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor that the CNMI has been awarded $8,829,728 in fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Project funding.

The $8,829,728 in CIP funding will be allocated for the following priority projects:

-$3,000,000 for the Department of Corrections (DOC) heating, ventilation, and airconditioning (HVAC) replacement.

-$932,640 for the supply and installation of powerlines in West San Jose, Tinian.

-$932,640 for the Rota West Harbor access road improvement.

-$882,974 for the continuation of the Capital Improvement Project Program Administration.

-$650,000 for the roof replacement and improvement for the Northern Marianas Technical Institute (NMTI) building.

-$500,000 for the supply and installation of a fire alarm and sprinkler system at the DOC.

-$500,000 for additional funds for the construction of the Commonwealth Disability Center.

-$485,634 for the maintenance of infrastructure projects in the Commonwealth.

-$350,000 for the replacement of the surveillance system at the DOC Adult Correctional Facility.

“I would like to thank Assistant Secretary Cantor and the Office of Insular Affairs for their continued partnership and support for the CNMI’s priority projects. With this funding, we are not only able to continue the functions of the CIP Program in administering, implementing, and managing CIP funding for CNMI priority projects, but we are also able to continue making critical improvements to our public infrastructure, including the replacement and installation of essential equipment for the Department of Corrections facilities, improvements on both islands of Tinian and Rota, roof replacement and improvement for the NMTI building, and the construction of the Commonwealth Disability Center,” stated Torres. (PR)