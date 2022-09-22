CNMI awarded $8.8 million in CIP funding

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres was recently informed by U.S. Department of Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen G. Cantor that the CNMI has been awarded $8,829,728 in fiscal year 2022 Capital Improvement Project funding.

The $8,829,728 in CIP funding will be allocated for the following priority projects:

-$3,000,000 for the Department of Corrections (DOC) heating, ventilation, and airconditioning (HVAC) replacement.

-$932,640 for the supply and installation of powerlines in West San Jose, Tinian.

-$932,640 for the Rota West Harbor access road improvement.

-$882,974 for the continuation of the Capital Improvement Project Program Administration.

-$650,000 for the roof replacement and improvement for the Northern Marianas Technical Institute (NMTI) building.

-$500,000 for the supply and installation of a fire alarm and sprinkler system at the DOC.

-$500,000 for additional funds for the construction of the Commonwealth Disability Center.

-$485,634 for the maintenance of infrastructure projects in the Commonwealth.

-$350,000 for the replacement of the surveillance system at the DOC Adult Correctional Facility.

“I would like to thank Assistant Secretary Cantor and the Office of Insular Affairs for their continued partnership and support for the CNMI’s priority projects. With this funding, we are not only able to continue the functions of the CIP Program in administering, implementing, and managing CIP funding for CNMI priority projects, but we are also able to continue making critical improvements to our public infrastructure, including the replacement and installation of essential equipment for the Department of Corrections facilities, improvements on both islands of Tinian and Rota, roof replacement and improvement for the NMTI building, and the construction of the Commonwealth Disability Center,” stated Torres. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

CNMI faces new challenge

Posted On Sep 23 2022
, By
Maritime
0

Maritime school offers 1st USCG-approved course in CNMI

Posted On Sep 23 2022
, By
0

CNMI secures partnership with federal agencies

Posted On Sep 19 2022
, By
0

USDA signs LFPA agreement with CNMI

Posted On Sep 15 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 23, 2022, 6:08 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:13 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune