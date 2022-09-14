CNMI celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month

Share











September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.

At the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library-NMI State Library, Antonio C. Atalig Memorial Library (Rota), Tinian Public Library, Fernando M. Benavente Memorial Library, Bookmobile/Technology Mobile Express, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including Saturday Storytime, Stationary activities, Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s Motheread/Fatheread CNMI family literacy program, Community Sea Aquarium, Community Garden, Teen Volunteer Program, Pacific Room, Computer Classes, virtual learning resources (EBSCOhost, Galecengage, Niche Academy, Baker & Taylor Axis 360, Readsquared), 1,000 Books before Kindergarten Program, NMI Library of Congress Center for the Book, National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled (NLS), and so much more!

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” says Library Director Erlinda C. Naputi. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as our Saturday Storytime, which is a fun-filled Read Aloud with guest authors, presenters, and storytellers accompanied by arts and craft activities for our younger children. Our Children’s Librarian team are certified Story Exploring Instructors and Certified Teachers in the Northern Marianas Humanities Council’s Motheread/Fatheread CNMI family literacy program. We also have a vibrant Teen Volunteer program, which is a great way for teens to earn service hours during high school. For adults and older students, we encourage you to access our free virtual learning resources online by visiting our website www.cnmilib.org. You will have free access to thousands of research databases and e-books for school, college, and work! Check us out! All you need is a library card!

How do we sign up for a library card? Visit your friendly Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, Tinian Public Library, Antonio C. Atalig Memorial Library, or Bookmobile and fill out a library card application. Be sure to provide the following: 1) Proof of mailing address, for example, utility bill or phone bill. 2) Picture identification such as your CNMI driver’s license, CNMI mayor’s i.d. or your passport. Library cards are free for first time applicants. Replacement cards are $5. You need to be 6 years old or over to apply for a free library card. To learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.cnmilib.org

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Idina and Cara are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want us to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming. Check out our Top 12 newly cataloged books available at your friendly Joeten-Kiyu Public Library:

1 “Book of Night” by Holly Black (McNaughton Fiction)

2 “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson (McNaughton Fiction)

3 “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (McNaughton Fiction)

4 “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (McNaughton Fiction)

5 “Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in México” by Rick Martinez (McNaughton Nonfiction)

6 “Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be” by Tunde Oyeneyin (McNaughton Nonfiction)

7 “Batgirl at Super Hero High” by Lisa Yee (Juvenile fiction)

8 “The Golden Rule” by Ilene Cooper (Juvenile fiction)

9 “Hurricane Child” by Kacen Callender (Juvenile fiction)

10 “ER Nurses: True Stories from America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes” by James Patterson (McNaughton Nonfiction)

11 “The Palace Papers: inside the House of Windsor–the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown (McNaughton Nonfiction)

12 “Nine Lives: a Novel” by Danielle Steel (McNaughton Fiction)

Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.cnmilib.org

Please enjoy your public library’s free resources by visiting our website at www.cnmilib.org and like/follow JKPL’s Facebook page @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Instagram @joetenkiyupubliclibrary, Tik Tok @jkpl670, Twitter @JoetenKiyu, and Youtube: joeten kiyu public library to see the progress and programs JKPL has worked so hard to offer for our community. Contact (670) 235-7323/7322 (READ) or visit your friendly Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. Hours of Operation: Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10am to 6pm, Friday from 1:30pm to 7pm, and Saturday from 9:30am to 4pm. Closed Sundays, Mondays, and Holidays.

Visit or contact your friendly Antonio C. Atalig Memorial Library on Rota (670) 532-7329. Hours of Operation: Open Monday-Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm and Saturday from 8:30am to 12:30pm. Closed Sundays and holidays.

Visit or contact your friendly Tinian Public Library at (670) 433-0504. Hours of Operation: Open Monday-Friday from 7:30am to 4:30pm. Closed Saturday, Sunday, and holidays.

This project was made possible in part by the USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Grant #A1766A/ 62-005-746243834.

This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services LS-250000-OLS-21, LS-250249-OLS-21 FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant award, and LS-252496-OLS-22. (PR)