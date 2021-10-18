CNMI COVID total now 289

Share











One incoming traveler has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 289.

According to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. yesterday, the latest case was identified by travel screening and confirmed positive through fifth-day testing on Oct. 17.

The individual was quarantined and is being actively monitored, and CHCC’s contact tracing team has already begun reaching out to those who were in closest contact with the individual.

CHCC also reported yesterday that there are currently no active, COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the CNMI.

In related news, CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña said that she and the CNMI’s other health policy leaders “are not considering any changes [to the CNMI’s health protocols] at this time,” especially following the report that Guam’s 220th COVID-19-related death was a 4-month-old male infant.

“We are not considering any changes at this time. We are still monitoring what is happening in the region, especially with the recent death of a 4-month-old and a 21-year-old [in] our neighboring island of Guam. We are very careful to change our protocols at this time, especially since United [Airlines] flights still bring in positive cases,” she said.

Muña said the CNMI’s health leaders will soon be having a meeting with the CNMI Public School System to discuss the possibility of having vaccination clinics within schools.

“All health officials in the U.S. are preparing for that. …That is still under discussion [and] the data has been submitted to the FDA on COVID vaccines in young kids, and we’re waiting for [the FDA’s] decision. …We’re planning to meet with PSS next week, and that’s part of the discussion as well in regards to vaccinating children in schools. We feel that that’s the most effective and better approach as we [continue to] roll vaccines out,” said Muña.

Muña and Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez were welcomed as radio guests during Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ media briefing on radio last Friday.