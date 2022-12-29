CNMI dominate NPRC in Guam
The CNMI once again stamped its class in the 2022 North Pacific Regional Championships last July.
This, after 15 netters punched their tickets to the 2022 Pacific Oceania Junior Championships in Lautoka, Fiji.
These were boys 16’s Minsoo “David” Kwon, girls 16’s Serin Chung and Savita Sikkel, boys 14’s La Hunn Lam, Nason Wessel, Henry Choi, and Siwoo Lee, girls 14’s Hoo Wang, Hannah Chae, and Anna Kwon, boys 12’s Yutaka Kadokura, Ian Chae, Ryan Choi, and Jihun Park, and girls 12’s Lina Tsukagoshi. Later, Irin Chung and June Yu were granted wildcard entries by the Oceania Tennis Federation to the POJC.