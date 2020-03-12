CNMI govt offers GHLI members a chance to change health plans 

By
|
Posted on Mar 13 2020

Tag: , ,
Share

Supported by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and due to the recent economic impact of global events, the Department of Finance Government Group Health and Life Insurance Trust Fund would like to offer members the opportunity to change health insurance plans starting March 15, 2020, to April 15, 2020.  

“We recognize the importance of members having health insurance even in this time of economic difficulty. Members will be allowed to change their plans to a lower plan,” stated a statement issued by the Office of the Governor yesterday.

According to Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig, the government continues to work with our health insurance provider to ensure all government employees and retirees have continued coverage.

Pacifica Insurance Underwriters Inc., general agent for Aetna in Susupe, located on the first floor of the Joeten Center, will be available to assist existing members with any changes to their plan.

The plan change period will be from March 15, 2020 to April 15, 2020. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

PSS files injunction against CNMI govt

Posted On Mar 13 2020
, By
0

Proposed resolution opposes use of NMI as a bombing range

Posted On Mar 13 2020
, By

Susupe to pilot community garden project in the CNMI

Posted On Mar 10 2020
, By

Int’l Women’s Day features diversity of CNMI community

Posted On Mar 09 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 8, 2020

Posted On Mar 09 2020

Community Briefs - March 4, 2020

Posted On Mar 04 2020

Community Briefs - February 28, 2020

Posted On Feb 28 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 15, 2020, 8:00 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 75%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune