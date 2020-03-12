CNMI govt offers GHLI members a chance to change health plans 

Share







Supported by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and due to the recent economic impact of global events, the Department of Finance Government Group Health and Life Insurance Trust Fund would like to offer members the opportunity to change health insurance plans starting March 15, 2020, to April 15, 2020.

“We recognize the importance of members having health insurance even in this time of economic difficulty. Members will be allowed to change their plans to a lower plan,” stated a statement issued by the Office of the Governor yesterday.

According to Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig, the government continues to work with our health insurance provider to ensure all government employees and retirees have continued coverage.

Pacifica Insurance Underwriters Inc., general agent for Aetna in Susupe, located on the first floor of the Joeten Center, will be available to assist existing members with any changes to their plan.

The plan change period will be from March 15, 2020 to April 15, 2020. (PR)