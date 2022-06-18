CNMI men get gold in tennis 

Share











The CNMI men’s team won the gold medal in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games after beating Vanuatu, 2-1, today at the American Memorial Park.

The CNMI erased a 1-0 deficit after Robbie Schorr lost in the first singles against Clement Mainguy, 6-4, 6-0, as Schorr suffered from cramps.

Colin Sinclair tied it quickly with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Aymeric Mara.

Schorr recovered in time and teamed up with Sinclair to beat Mainguy and Mara, 6-0, 6-2, to get the men’s gold.

More details to follow.