CNMI mourns untimely passing of Edward Deleon Guerrero Pangelinan

Our Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has lost a great friend and an architect of our great Commonwealth’s political union with the United States of America. Governor Arnold Indalecio Palacios and Lt. Gov. David Mundo Apatang and the great people of the CNMI mourn the loss of the Honorable Edward Deleon Guerrero Pangelinan, a true patriot and son of the CNMI who dedicated his life to building a Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands that put into reality the dreams and hopes of our fathers and mothers.

Lt. Gov. Apatang and I, along with our families and friends in the Northern Mariana Islands and abroad, extend our most solemn condolences to the families of Mr. Pangelinan, most especially his wonderful wife, Dulce G. Pangelinan, and children: Michael, Joseph, Jenny-Ann, and Matthew, as they grieve their loss. We wish them God’s strength during this time of sorrow.

Long before becoming a Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in political union with the United States of America, Mr. Pangelinan, being the very first native son to earn a juris doctor degree, began his esteemed career as a public servant of the Northern Marianas. He put his ambition into words that defined the future of the people of the Northern Marianas. His tireless efforts were commendable and his actions are evident in our Covenant, a critical document in our political growth that laid out the roadmap to bring us to where we are today.

Mr. Pangelinan will always be remembered and honored as one of the pillars on which our CNMI was built. Being the CNMI’s first resident representative to the U.S. House of Representatives, he became the first voice of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to be heard in the nation’s government. His work put our Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in the halls and chambers of the U.S. Congress.

We will forever keep in our hearts the great many things Mr. Pangelinan did and accomplished for our CNMI. He was a true Taotao Marianas and he would be tremendously missed by the people of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.