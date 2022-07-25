CNMI netters start NPRC campaign

La Hunn Lam, seen here with Michael Zheng of the U.S. in Wimbledon earlier this month, led six CNMI netters with wins in Day 1 of the 2022 North Pacific Regional Championships at the Guam National Tennis Center inside the Guam Sports Complex in Dededo. (CONTRUBUTED PHOTO)

A total of 19 junior netters are currently in Guam to play in the 2022 North Pacific Regional Championships that has been postponed the past couple of years due to COVID-19.

Early results show six CNMI netters barging into the win column of their respective age groups.

Winning Commonwealth players are led by Wimbledon veteran La Hunn Lam after the 14-year-old blanked Aki Matsuno, 6-0 6-0, in the boys 14 and under singles.

Also victorious in the age group is Si Woo Lee after he beat compatriot Nason Wessel, 7-6 (6) 4-6 10-5, in a protracted match in the boys 14 and under.

Serin Chung also emerged victorious in a CNMI-CNMI affair after she topped schoolmate Savita Sikkel, 6-2 6-2, in the girls 16 and under.

Anna Kwon also was a straight sets winner against Alani Panuelo, 6-0, 6-0, in the same age group.

In the boys 14 and under,  Seung Woo “Henry” Choi showed no love lost to June Yu, 6-7 (2) 6-4 10-8, in yet another epic battle between CNMI netters.

The CNMI’s Jihun Park also beat Jeren Devera, 6-4 6-4, in the same division.

The CNMI’s Cody Shimizu, meanwhile, lost his debut after falling to Anthony Gregoire, 2-6, 1-6, in the boys 16 and under.

Ton Perez also got the better of the CNMI’s Simon Tang, 6-4 6-1, in the boys 16 and under.

A total of 19 junior netters from the Northern Marianas are seeing action in the 2022 North Pacific Regional Championships being played at the Guam National Tennis Center inside the Guam Sports Complex in Dededo. They are duking it out against 16 players from Guam, six players from the Federated States of Micronesia, and five players from Palau.

The rest of the CNMI netters seeing this week in the neighboring U.S. territory are Min Soo Kwon, Seung Woo Choi, Irin Chung, Hannah Chae, Yutaka Kadokura, Jeong Woo Choi, Ian Chae, Hoo Wang, and Lina Tsukagoshi.

They are coached by Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association president Jeff Race.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

