CNMI Republican Party statement
The Republican Party of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands issues the following statement relative to independent gubernatorial candidate Arnold Palacios’ health following his collapse during cross-examination in court:
The Republican Party asks all supporters to pray for a full and speed recovery for independent candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios. We would never wish any ill upon Mr. Palacios or any candidate in any election.”
For information regarding this statement contact CNMI GOP president Candace Celis at cnmigop2022@gmail.com. (PR)