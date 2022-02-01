WITH 3 S. KOREAN AIRLINES BACK ONLINE

CNMI sees influx of tourists

Posted on Feb 02 2022

The CNMI’s three main South Korean airlines have officially resumed regular flight services as of last week and have already brought in hundreds of tourists.

In a brief interview with Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Priscilla Iakopo, she said that, as of Jan. 27, all three South Korean airlines that regularly fly to the CNMI—Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, and T’Way Air—have resumed daily scheduled flights.

“All three airlines have resumed starting Jan. 27. That’s because it’s the Lunar New Year holiday period for Korea,” Iakopo said.

Although the South Korean government has imposed a restriction on local airlines to only accommodate up 70% of its regular load factor, the CNMI saw an influx of tourists on Jan. 29.

Iakopo explained that all three airlines managed to fill up their 70%, which is roughly 370 seats each.

“Take into consideration that Korea has implemented a restriction on load factor that the airlines can only fill up their seats up to 70%. …For Jan. 29, we have seen an influx of tourists with Asiana, Jeju, and T’way filling up their seats up to the 70%,” she said.

Currently, because all tourists coming in are required to be vaccinated, they are welcome to stay at any hotel of their choice as long as they adhere to COVID-19 entry protocols.

Earlier last month, T’way Air suspended its two flights a week schedule until Jan. 28. In addition, Jeju Air stopped its Busan–Saipan route since Jan. 12.

Last week, both arlines began providing Incheon-based flights again.

In addition, the CNMI will also see travelers from Busan, thanks to the current charter in place with Air Busan.

During the January MVA board meeting, majority of the board voted in favor of subsidizing six Air Busan charter flights starting Jan. 23, which are flying in partnership with Micronesia Resort Inc., which operates the Kensington Hotel Saipan, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and Coral Ocean Resort Saipan.

The first flight arrived on Jan. 23, and the second flight came in on Jan. 30. There will be four more Air Busan charters flying into the CNMI on Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27 under this agreement.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

