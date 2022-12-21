CNMI to host 30th Pacific Power Association Conference

Posted on Dec 22 2022

The 29th Pacific Power Association Conference was held in Brisbane, Australia from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, which Commonwealth Utilities Corporation executive director Gary P. Camacho attended. The 30th conference will be held on Saipan in September 2023. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Saipan will be hosting the 30th Annual Pacific Power Association Conference in September 2023, according to Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho.

The conference is where utility officials, power managers, as well as vendors and businessmen from across the Pacific will convene and hold their general meeting; it is expected to draw over 250 people.

PPA is an association of electricity utilities, organizations, and individuals who have an interest in the operations and development of the power industry in the Pacific Island countries. It is an intergovernmental regional organization founded by the electricity utilities operating in the Pacific countries.

The PPA was established in 1992, which CUC hosted and again in 2002. PPA has a Secretariat Office in Suva, Fiji.

“CUC is pleased to have the opportunity to host once again. …These meetings brought to light many problems that Pacific Island utilities and the power sector market face in common, which could be dealt with effectively through direct cooperation. CUC and the CNMI benefit from the conference, which focuses on current technologies and the future of the utility industry,” Camacho said.

PPA members will be visiting Saipan next month to scope out venues, lodging, and to initiate plans for the September 2023 conference.

“CUC looks forward to working alongside the CNMI’s private businesses and government agencies for their support as the conference committee moves to solidify its planning,” said Camacho.

CUC board of directors pro tem chair Janice A. Tenorio is also pleased with the return of the annual conference to the CNMI after 20 years. “This is a great opportunity for the CNMI to increase its business relations and to network with partners who are from the Pacific region. This conference will also support our local economy, with our visitors looking to shop, explore, and experience what our islands has to offer,” said Tenorio.

The 29th annual conference was held in Brisbane, Australia from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, which Camacho attended.

Currently, PPA has a membership of 25 electricity utilities operating in 22 Pacific Island countries such as the Federated States of Micronesia, Samoa, Australia, Fuji, Guam, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

PPA also has allied members worldwide with interest in the development of the power industry in the Pacific region.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




