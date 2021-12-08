CNMI to see hazardous rip currents until Friday

The National Weather Service based off of Tiyan, Guam said the CNMI should expect a high risk of hazardous rip currents through late Friday.

NWS explains that seas and surf are on the rise across the region due to several weather systems in the open ocean that are causing massive areas of strong winds of 25 to 40 mph over the Philippine Sea and the central Pacific, near and northeast of Wake Island. In turn, these winds have generated large ocean swell that will affect our islands the next several days.

The CNMI is expected to see large breaking waves up to 12 feet in the surf zone and dangerous rip currents at north and east facing reefs.

Because of this, swimming and surfing conditions will be extremely dangerous. Localized beach erosion will also be possible.

The National Weather Service encourages inexperienced swimmers to stay out of the water along north and east facing shores. If caught in a rip current, you should swim in a direction following the shoreline until you are out of the current, then head in to shore.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

