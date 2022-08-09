CNMI transportation needs, concerns in the spotlight

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, along with representatives and ranking CNMI officials, met Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, with officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration, Federal Highway Administration, and Federal Aviation Administration to discuss the CNMI’s needs and concerns with regards to transportation services.

Discussions involved the importance of accessibility via air transport into and within the CNMI, inclusive of transportation’s impacts on local supply chains due to geographical distance and identified opportunities for growth, expansion, and efficiency for existing and potential CNMI industries. Additionally, in light of current fuel prices worldwide and in the Marianas, talks of the feasibility of electric transportation in the Commonwealth were discussed, including ferries and buses.

Torres thanked the visiting federal transportation officials for taking the time to visit the CNMI to see for themselves possible areas of improvement and identify resources that may be beneficial as the CNMI actively works to revitalize our infrastructure and economy.

“I want to thank USDOT Federal Transit Administration Region IX Administrator, Mr. Ray Tellis for coming to the CNMI and witnessing the ribbon cutting ceremony for COTA’s new administrative building and maintenance facility. These resources will help COTA continue to provide accessible, affordable, and quality assistance to those in our community who are in need of transportation,” said Torres. “Ultimately, the sustainable expansion of transportation in the CNMI will benefit our community and improve the delivery of goods and services. I appreciate these key officials for their partnership in seeing the success of the CNMI’s transportation industry, and we look forward to future collaboration for the benefit of the CNMI and its people.”

The CNMI agencies represented at the meeting were the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority, Commonwealth Ports Authority, Department of Public Works, Department of Finance, Marianas Visitors Authority, and Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers. (PR)