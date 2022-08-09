CNMI transportation needs, concerns in the spotlight

By
|
Posted on Aug 10 2022

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, along with representatives and heads  of the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority, Commonwealth Ports Authority, Department of Public Works, Department of Finance, Marianas Visitors Authority, and Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers, met Monday with top officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Federal Transit Administration, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Federal Aviation Administration to discuss the CNMI’s needs and concerns with regard to transportation services. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, along with representatives and ranking CNMI officials, met Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, with officials from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Transit Administration, Federal Highway Administration, and Federal Aviation Administration to discuss the CNMI’s needs and concerns with regards to transportation services.

Discussions involved the importance of accessibility via air transport into and within the CNMI, inclusive of transportation’s impacts on local supply chains due to geographical distance and identified opportunities for growth, expansion, and efficiency for existing and potential CNMI industries. Additionally, in light of current fuel prices worldwide and in the Marianas, talks of the feasibility of electric transportation in the Commonwealth were discussed, including ferries and buses.

Torres thanked the visiting federal transportation officials for taking the time to visit the CNMI to see for themselves possible areas of improvement and identify resources that may be beneficial as the CNMI actively works to revitalize our infrastructure and economy.

“I want to thank USDOT Federal Transit Administration Region IX Administrator, Mr. Ray Tellis for coming to the CNMI and witnessing the ribbon cutting ceremony for COTA’s new administrative building and maintenance facility. These resources will help COTA continue to provide accessible, affordable, and quality assistance to those in our community who are in need of transportation,” said Torres. “Ultimately, the sustainable expansion of transportation in the CNMI will benefit our community and improve the delivery of goods and services. I appreciate these key officials for their partnership in seeing the success of the CNMI’s transportation industry, and we look forward to future collaboration for the benefit of the CNMI and its people.”

The CNMI agencies represented at the meeting were the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority, Commonwealth Ports Authority, Department of Public Works, Department of Finance, Marianas Visitors Authority, and Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

It Is ‘Elvis Week’ (August 9 – 17, 2022)!  

Posted On Aug 09 2022
, By
0

Summer Senryu Sonnet Rhyme Time

Posted On Aug 08 2022
, By
0

CNMI proactively preparing for possible monkeypox outbreak

Posted On Aug 08 2022
, By
0

Thanks to the community from the midshipmen to the CNMI

Posted On Aug 08 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

How do you prefer to read the Saipan Tribune?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 2, 2022

Posted On Aug 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 10, 2022, 6:08 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:43 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune